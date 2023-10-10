After a lengthy hiatus due to devastating flooding in November 2021, Castle Fun Park’s iconic mini-golf course is finally back and better than ever.

Much to the delight of locals, the Underwater Adventure Golf course at Castle Fun Park officially reopened this month.

RELATED: Canada’s Scariest Corn Maze Returns

The cherished amusement park in Abbotsford has long been a favorite destination for families and friends looking to enjoy some leisurely rounds of mini-golf. However, the park was severely damaged during the catastrophic flooding in 2021.

Although they reopened in the summer of 2022, their two mini-golf courses remained closed… until now.

Earlier this month, the company announced on social media that the “Underwater Adventure Golf is o-fish-ally open!!”

The original Underwater Adventure Golf course has always been a highlight at Castle Fun Park, providing visitors with an immersive and whimsical experience. The new version of the course is even more stunning than before.

The vibrant underwater theme is complete with aquatic creatures, water falls, glowing lights and imaginative obstacles.

Tickets are currently on sale for $18/person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Lawns Synthetic Grass (@luxurylawnssg)

The park also announced in February that a new “Secret Garden” Outdoor Adventure Golf course is currently in the works.

That course’s opening dates, as well as those for the other mini-golf courses, are yet to be announced.

More About Castle Fun Park

Castle Fun Park is located just off the Trans-Canada Hwy just over an hour drive from Vancouver.

The park boasts exciting attractions like mini-golf, go-karts, batting cages, an arcade, and even a captivating indoor laser maze.

The park has a fascinating history that dates back to 1979, and you can learn more about it here.