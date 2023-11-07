As the holiday season envelops us in a warm embrace, the VanDusen Garden undergoes a magical transformation. The serene oasis of nature becomes a breathtaking canvas of light, colour, and wonder.

Don’t miss this year’s VanDusen Festival of Lights, where art and nature meet in a spectacular display of winter’s beauty.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

Vancouver’s longest running holiday celebration returns for another season with the VanDusen Festival of Lights.

Starting on November 24, 1 million+ lights will make Vancouver’s famous VanDusen Botanical Garden shine and sparkle. Witness the garden’s 15 acres covered in dazzling displays, perfect for family outings or Instagram photo ops.

There’s plenty to be excited about for the annual festival. For one, crowd favourite attraction Dancing Lights makes it return.

In addition, there will be several festive themed light areas to ring in the holiday season. This year’s feature area is the vibrant and endangered Garry Oak meadows, full of wondrous displays inspired by wildflowers such as camas flowers and buttercups.

Hungry visitors can amble over to the selection of food vendors, which includes gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Of special note is the Sensory Friendly night on November 28. Activities and attractions will be tailored for neurodiverse individuals, their families, and caretakers. As such, there will be reduced capacity, lowered music volumes, resting zones and non-flashing light displays.

Festival of Lights is also partnered once again with Make-A-Wish Canada. Park guests can stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and offer a donation.

Event Details

When: Festival of Lights runs from November 24 to January 7 from 4pm-10pm daily (closed on Christmas day)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Gardens in Vancouver

Cost:

Tickets are only available online and correspond to a designated entry time.

Adults (19 to 64 years): $24

Seniors (65 years and up) and youth (13 to 18 years): $16.50

Garden (VBGA) members with valid card: $16.25

Child (5 to 12 years): $11

Children (4 years and under): Free (ticket reservation required)

Group bookings of 50+ tickets are eligible for a 10% discount.

