604 Now
,

Martini Town Film Studio Tour – Merry & Bright Holiday Lights

Martini Town Film Studio

Are you looking for an unforgettable outdoor holiday experience this December?

Look no further than Martini Film Studios! Step into a world of movie magic and indulge in a unique holiday experience.

RELATED: Hallmark Fan Experience at Martini Town

For the first time, Martini Town, Langley’s very own exterior Film Backlot, is open to the public after being transformed into a Christmas wonderland by a team of skilled industry crew.

Visit a New York City Street, courthouse, diner, town square and small town – all at Merry & Bright. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! This is a holiday event like no other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martini Events (@events_martini)

You can visit the studios from December 1st through January first on selected days.

Tickets are now onsale online here. Cost are as follows;

  • General Admission $22
  • Children (aged 6-12): $12
  • Seniors (65+): $18
  • Family Pack (2 adults and 2 children): $60

 

 

 

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Martini Town

1123 272 St
Aldergrove, BC V4W 2M7 + Google Map

  • Start Date

    December 1

  • End Date

    January 1, 2024

  • Tickets

    $22

More Info