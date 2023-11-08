Martini Town Film Studio Tour – Merry & Bright Holiday Lights
Are you looking for an unforgettable outdoor holiday experience this December?
Look no further than Martini Film Studios! Step into a world of movie magic and indulge in a unique holiday experience.
For the first time, Martini Town, Langley’s very own exterior Film Backlot, is open to the public after being transformed into a Christmas wonderland by a team of skilled industry crew.
Visit a New York City Street, courthouse, diner, town square and small town – all at Merry & Bright. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! This is a holiday event like no other.
You can visit the studios from December 1st through January first on selected days.
Tickets are now onsale online here. Cost are as follows;
- General Admission $22
- Children (aged 6-12): $12
- Seniors (65+): $18
- Family Pack (2 adults and 2 children): $60