Hallmark Fan Experience at Martini Town
On Saturday, December 2 Immerse Yourself in the Magic of Hallmark Movies: A Day with Some of Your Favourite Actors!
Martini Film Studios is thrilled to extend an invitation to all Hallmark fans for a once-in-a-lifetime event on December 2, 2023.
This exclusive experience will feature a panel discussion with seven Hallmark actors on the film backlot, where over 12 Hallmark movies have been filmed.
The event will be held at Martini Town, located in Langley, BC, and is limited to 300 fans (150 fans per panel discussion).
This outdoor set serves as a backlot for many of the beloved Hallmark movies you know and love. Take a tour of the set and feel like you are part of the magic that brought these movies to life.
Be sure to join us for this unforgettable experience that every Hallmark fan will cherish!
Bonus – Included with your Hallmark Fan Experience is a voucher to return and attend Martini Town Merry & Bright on a day and time of your choice.
Martini Town Merry & Bright is open Wednesday through Sunday every week throughout December.
Ticket Information
Tickets start at $175 and there are 3 types of experiences to choose from: Morning, Afternoon, and VIP Afternoon. You can learn more about this and get tickets online here.