11 Things To Do In Vancouver On A Rainy Day That Are Actually Fun

It’s officially fall, with winter right around the corner and that means Raincouver is here to stay.

Luckily for us, the city has lots to see and do on a rainy day. Here are some of our favourites.

Things To Do In Vancouver On A Rainy Day

Go cosmic bowling at Lucky 9 Lanes

Bowling is always a good idea. Head to Richmond’s Riverport Entertainment Complex for a classic bowling date. Lucky 9 Lanes boasts 28 10-pin lanes, 12 5-pin lanes and a fully equipped arcade. It also offers cosmic bowling for those looking for some glow-in-the-dark fun. Get some food and drinks while you’re at it, at Monkey 9 Brew Pub located on-site.

Location: 150-14200 Entertainment Blvd

Laugh at a comedy show

Stay warm and dry at one of the city’s most beloved venues for all things comedy. Find the likes of Ricky Gervais, Trevor Noah and other popular comics at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vogue Theatre, Rogers Arena and more. Besides stand-up comedy, these spots also regularly host musicals, concerts and a variety of family-friendly events for guests to enjoy on those dark and rainy nights. Plus, it’s always a great time to support the local arts scene.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre (630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver), Vogue Theatre (918 Granville Street, Vancouver), Rogers Arena (800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver)

Catch a game

Sports fanatics can take in a Canucks, Whitecaps or a BC Lions game when those rainy days hit. There’s something comforting about being warm inside a stadium indulging in all the greasy foods when you know it’s cold and raining outside.

Location: Rogers Arena (800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver), BC Place (777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver)

Play indoor mini golf

Bring out your inner competitive sides by challenging one another to a game of mini golf. West Coast Mini Putt is the place to do just that. Inspired by art, the open-concept 18-hole course is divided by light and black light. It’s a challenging course for everyone.

Location: 7391 Elmbridge Way

Beers & bowling

It’s a great rainy day activity for the kids and all those young at heart. Grandview Lanes has both 5 and 10 pin lanes that serve beer along with some delicious pub grub. It also has glow-in-the-dark bowling for those looking to kick things up a notch.

Location: 2195 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Try your hand at axe throwing or sword fighting

Vancouverites hoping to bring out their inner competitive side will love Academie Duello. It offers a variety of unique martial arts based classes, from axe throwing and archery fundamentals to sword fighting and learning all about the graceful yet powerful rapier, which is a duelling weapon of the Renaissance period.

Location: 412 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Fly over Canada (kind of)

One of Vancouver’s most popular attractions for locals and tourists alike is FlyOver Canada. Find the theatre attraction at Canada Place, that takes visitors on what feels like a flight across the country, thanks to state-of-the-art technology. You’ll be suspended with your feet dangling and then whisked away on a journey complete with special effects. They also regularly host themed flights during the holidays.

Location: 201-999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Visit the Bloedel Conservatory

Discover this botanical garden completely indoors. It’s located at the top of the scenic Queen Elizabeth Park and is home to more than 100 exotic birds and 500 exotic plants and flowers that thrive within its temperature-controlled environment.

Location: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Peruse the Granville Island Public Market

The iconic Granville Island Public Market is a destination all in itself. Find everything you need here to make a delicious (and comforting) home cooked meal on those dreary fall and winter days. While you’re here you definitely have to pick up some of Lee’s Donuts.

Location: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Attend an art exhibit

There’s no better time to check out the latest art exhibit at the Vancouver Art Gallery than on a rainy day.

Location: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Drink up and play arcade games

When all else fails, just go for drinks and play some arcade games. Glitch Retro Arcade Bar is the place to do just that. The 19+ bar brings back all things 80s and 90s and has happy hour everyday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Try their spicy marg, Ryan Reynolds (gin) and a margarita slushie. There’s also the Rec Room that opened at the Amazing Brentwood Mall just this summer that’s been a popular hangout spot.

Location: 2287 West Broadway, Vancouver

Catch a flick at the Twilight Drive-In

While this one is not in Vancouver, it’s definitely worth the drive. Rainy days are perfect for movie days, so why not make it a drive-in? Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre Twilight Drive-In in Langley shows must-see movies every weekend. Plus, they have a concession stand right on-site, where you can grab some popcorn and snacks to enjoy in the comfort of your own car.

Location: 3350 260 Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

Escape together

Team work makes the dream work. Escape together at EXIT Richmond or others across the lower mainland. The escape room will test your critical thinking skills, plus it’s just a fun time. Whether you make it out or not, you’ll surely learn a lot about one another in the process.

Location: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

eSpot

The couple that games together, stays together. Check out the video arcade hotspot known as eSpot. It features pool tables, electronic darts and a 52-console e-gaming center. Find everything from redemption games like claw machines to rhythm games like Gitadora.

Location: 8181 Cambie Road

