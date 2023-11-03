A Magical Tinseltown Pop-Up Bar Is In Vancouver For The Holidays
A magical pop-up bar has returned to Vancouver, just in time of the holidays. And no grinches are allowed.
Sleigh bells are ringing for the magical Tinseltown experience inside the Vancouver Alpen Club.
The popular event dubbed “Vancouver’s hottest Christmas event,” is returning for another year!
Guests can expect a fully decorated venue where the halls will be decked with holly and festive cheer.
The Christmas themed bar has been brought to life by the creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Beauty & The Beast Experience and Neverland Bar.
At Tinseltown, expect Christmas carols, festive drinks and all the tinsel. And who knows, Santa and his elves may even make a surprise appearance.
There will also be baubles, bows, hanging trees, wreaths and just about every festive goodie ever.
Tinseltown
When: November 22 through December 31, 2023
Where: Secret Location, Vancouver, British Columbia
Cost: Tickets are $17 per person and include entry to the bar for 90 minutes and a festive drink on arrival. Get yours here.