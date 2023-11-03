“A Christmas Cocktail Story” Retro Holiday Pop-up
Back by popular demand, A Christmas Cocktail Story returns for the 2nd year.
This retro-themed pop-up, hosted at Dalina in Chinatown, is a must-visit for Vancouver foodies and cocktail lovers looking to celebrate the holiday season in style.
As guests step into this holiday wonderland, they’ll be greeted with a special holiday drink to set the mood, delectable shareable fondue, and a delightful assortment of holiday treats.
You’ll then be served mouthwatering American holiday dishes prepared with expertise by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ. As well as a classic cocktail with a distinctive holiday twist, expertly crafted by the renowned local bartender, Scotty Marshall.
The best part, the entire experience will be decked out with holiday decorations, creating the perfect setting for taking festive photos.
A Christmas Cocktail Story
When: will take place every evening from December 1st to 23rd with bookings available beginning at 6:00pm.
Where: Dalina Main St., 687 Main St, Vancouver
Cost: This ticketed event costs $40.00 per person and includes a welcome drink, food, and choice of cocktail. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase at the event.
This event is by reservation only, and you can purchase tickets online here.
