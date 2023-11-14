Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival at the Museum of Surrey
The Cloverdale Christmas Tree Fest is a delightful, all-ages event that promises to bring the festive spirit to the heart of Cloverdale.
Hosted at the Museum of Surrey, this indoor Christmas tree fest is a unique celebration that showcases the creativity and holiday cheer of local businesses and organizations.
Cloverdale Christmas Tree Fest 2023
Throughout the month of December, the Museum of Surrey’s foyer will be transformed into a winter wonderland, full of beautifully decorated trees.
Visitors are encouraged to participate in the festivities by casting their votes for their favourite tree. With the votes, they will get a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card. It’s a wonderful way to engage in the holiday spirit and support the community’s artistic and creative talent.
Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival Kick Off Event
The festivities kick off with the Museum of Surrey Tree Lighting holiday event on Saturday, November 25, from 1-4 pm.
The festival offers a range of activities, including Christmas crafts and the chance to meet Santa Claus. The highlight of the event is the unveiling of the beautifully decorated trees by local Cloverdale businesses.
The admission to the Museum of Surrey is free. Organizers do encourage attendees to show their generosity by donating new, unopened toys and non-perishable food items.
These donations will go towards the Cloverdale Community Hamper, helping those in need during the holiday season.