Langley Is Hosting a FREE Christmas Lights Drive Thru This Winter
Langley’s annual Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be returning for the 2023 season! Visitors can once again enjoy Langley’s beautiful park adorned with thousands of twinkling lights.
The annual drive thru experience is FREE to attend and is perfect for those looking to soak in holiday lights and cheer.
The event is returning for their 33rd year and will be running nightly for 20 days. Starting on December 1st and running until the 20th, from 5pm – 9pm.
Visitors are invited to drive through the park and explore all of the Christmas lights and displays. What’s more amazing is that the entire experience is completely free. If area isn’t busy, visitors are welcome to go around the park more than once.
The beloved event is managed by the Williams Park Society and local volunteers. Unfortunately due to the lack of volunteers and raising cost of labour, it was almost cancelled this year. Thankfully, the Langley Township council voted to continue to support the event at a meeting in late October.
To support the continuation of the event, visitors can donate to the Christmas In Williams Park Society to help with the cost of replacing lights, fixtures and fittings.
Here’s a Sneak Peak At What to Expect
Christmas in Williams Park
When: December 1-20th from 5-9pm
Where: Williams Park, Langley
Cost: Free
