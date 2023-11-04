604 Now

Langley Is Hosting a FREE Christmas Lights Drive Thru This Winter

things to do vancouver

Langley’s annual Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be returning for the 2023 season! Visitors can once again enjoy Langley’s beautiful park adorned with thousands of twinkling lights.

The annual drive thru experience is FREE to attend and is perfect for those looking to soak in holiday lights and cheer.

RELATED: Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum Returns 

The event is returning for their 33rd year and will be running nightly for 20 days. Starting on December 1st and running until the 20th, from 5pm – 9pm.

Visitors are invited to drive through the park and explore all of the Christmas lights and displays. What’s more amazing is that the entire experience is completely free. If area isn’t busy, visitors are welcome to go around the park more than once.

Photo: Christmas in Williams Park Society

The beloved event is managed by the Williams Park Society and local volunteers. Unfortunately due to the lack of volunteers and raising cost of labour, it was almost cancelled this year. Thankfully, the Langley Township council voted to continue to support the event at a meeting in late October.

To support the continuation of the event, visitors can donate to the Christmas In Williams Park Society to help with the cost of replacing lights, fixtures and fittings.

Here’s a Sneak Peak At What to Expect

Christmas in Williams Park
Photo: Christmas in Williams Park Society
Photo: Christmas in Williams Park Society
Photo: Christmas in Williams Park Society
Photo: Christmas in Williams Park Society
Christmas in Williams Park
Photo: Christmas in Williams Park Society

Christmas in Williams Park

When: December 1-20th from 5-9pm

Where: Williams Park, Langley

Cost: Free

Location

Williams Park

8 Ave & 238 Street
Langley Twp, BC V2Y 2H5 + Google Map

  • Start Date

    December 1 @ 5:00 pm

  • End Date

    December 20 @ 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free admission

