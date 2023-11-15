Worried about checking everyone off your list this year? Look no further than Metro Vancouver’s many festive villages and Christmas markets.

Let your heart become merry and bright through the twinkling lights and dazzling sights of these amazing local holiday markets.

RELATED: 37 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this November

Christmas Markets in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Christmas Market (Nov 16 – Dec 24)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Christmas Market (@vanchristmas)



The authentic German Christmas market is considered the pinnacle of Christmas markets in Metro Vancouver.

Take in over 90 artisan huts and vendors selling handcrafted gifts, food products, and more. Enjoy some Glühwein (mulled wine) and soft pretzels, while walking down Lovers Lane, partaking in a market wide scavenger hunt, or seeing the live entertainment inside the Christmas Pyramid.

When & Where: November 16 – December 24 from 11 am – 8 pm, Jack Poole Plaza (Olympic Cauldron), Vancouver

Cost: General Admission: $19.99, Seasonal Pass: $35.99, Family Season Pass: $99.99

Winter Treasures Artisan Market (Nov 15-Dec 20) Free admission

Winter Treasures returns for its 10th year of showcasing unique handmade gifts made by local artists. On display are exceptional handcrafted gifts like pottery, jewelry, glass, art, and so much more.

When & Where: November 15 – December 20 at the POMOARTS CENTRE in Port Moody, BC. Hours are 10:30am – 9:00pm (weekdays), 10am – 4:30pm (weekends)

Cost: FREE

Marpole Museum & Historical Society Christmas Fair (Nov 18)

This Vancouver community fair doubles as a fundraiser for Colbourne House, a heritage attraction in Marpole. The Yuletide market includes artisan vendors and a silent auction.

Notable highlights from previous years include homemade preserves, fruit cakes and mince pies.

When & Where: November 18 from 10am to 3pm, at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church in Vancouver

Cost: $2 Admission

Oakdale Christmas Craft Fair (Nov 18) Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakdale Craft Fair (@oakdale_ccf)

It’s best to get there early, as the first 100 guests receive a free holiday-themed gift! There are also FREE family photos with Mr and Mrs Claus!

Proceeds from the raffle go towards supporting special needs children at the Greater Heights Learning Academy.

When & Where: November 18 from 11am – 4pm, 550 Thompson Avenue in Coquitlam

Cost: FREE

Got Craft Holiday Market (Nov 18-19)

The Got Craft Holiday Market returns to the Croatian Cultural Centre in East Vancouver weekend. Featuring 95+ small businesses, food trucks, a newly expanded mini makers area with kidpreneuers aged 16 years and under, and swag bags for the first 50 attendees through the doors each day.

When & Where: November 18-19 from 10am – 5 pm at the Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $5

Swedish Christmas Market (Nov 18-19) Free admission

Boasting traditional and current Swedish goods, the Julmarknad is known for its delectable treats. Some of the tasty treats available include glogg, hot dogs, Swedish pastries and open sandwiches.

When & Where: November 18 & 19 from 11am to 4pm at the Scandinavian Community Centre in Burnaby

Cost: FREE

Seattle Christmas Market (Nov 24 – Dec 24)

This brand new 30-day market looks to charm visitors with twinkling fairy lights, cheerful carolers, and a warm German charm. Shoppers can discover ideal holiday presents while supporting local artists and businesses.

Family friendly activities include Santa Claus visits, live entertainment, and an enchanting ice-skating rink.

When & Where: November 24 – December 24, Seattle Centre, Seattle, WA, USA

Cost: General Admission: $17.51 USD, Seasonal Pass: $38.11 USD

Deer Lake Winter Festival (Nov 24-26) Free Admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burnaby Arts Council (@burnabyartscouncil)

Come celebrate crafts, community, and creativity at this vibrant winter market! The annual event showcases over 40+ local BC artisans and their marvelous works.

Included in the seasonal market are glass blowers, sculptors, and pâtissiers, to jam makers, jewelers, fashion designers, and many more.

When & Where: November 24 – 26, Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby, BC

Cost: FREE

West End Holiday Craft Fair (Nov 25-26) Free admission

This fair is perfect for anyone looking for original, hand-crafted items, as everything on sale is artisan made only. Quaint and cosy, the market hosts about 60 vendors each year.

When & Where: November 25 & 26 from 10am – 4 pm at the West End Community Centre in Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Portobello Roundhouse Holiday Market (Nov 25-26)

Yaletown’s own pop-up holiday market has wares for anyone looking for fashion, jewelry, art, home décor, skincare, pet accessories, gourmet treats, wine & spirits and more!

There is currently a limited draw running for a prize of a $50 shopping spree, so grab your tickets soon!

When & Where: November 25 & 26 from 10am – 5pm at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Vancouver

Cost: $5, Kids 12 and under FREE

Crafty Affaire Market (Nov 25-26)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crafty Affaire Market (@craftyaffaire)

South Surrey’s offering concentrates on local handmade goodness – wares include jewelery to ceramics, knitwear to tasty treats and some super-cool vintage treasures as well.

When & Where: November 25 & 26 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Ocean Park Hall in South Surrey

Cost: Admission by Donation

Krampus Market (Dec 1-3)

Step into the old world market that celebrates Krampus the Christmas baddie. Offerings are wonderfully unexpected & extraordinary, varying from leather, textiles, baskets, chocolate, baked goods, stationary, glass, wall art, perfume, florals, skincare and more.

On December 2 and 3 (12-2pm), visitors can get a photo with Krampus himself.

When & Where: December 1st from 8pm-10pm, December 2nd, 11am-6pm, December 3rd, 11am-4pm, at Strange Fellows Brewing in Vancouver

Cost: $5, under 18 FREE. Photos with Krampus by donation.

Tugboat Landing Artisan Market (Dec 12) Free admission

Tugboat Landing is an intimate and welcoming space with curated and boutique items from 20+ vendors. Some returning favourites include Toon’s Sauces, Ladner Artisan Chocolates, Mad Lab Distillers and Knit Collective.

When & Where: December 2 (11am – 5pm) and December 3 (11am – 4pm) at the Harbour Master Club in Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Very Victorian Christmas Market (Dec 12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔄𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔞𝔩 𝔈𝔶𝔢 (@astral.eye)

Local artists and vendors showcase their selections inside the unique venue of a Vancouver museum. Inside the rooms you’ll find antiques, art, jewelry, apothecary items, teas, Gothic art and handmade goods.

When & Where: December 2 from 11am to 5pm at the Roedde House Museum in Vancouver

Cost: $5

Vegan Holiday Night Market (Dec 7)

Join for an unforgettable evening at Canada’s premier plant-based night market! You’ll find delectable food and drinks to cruelty-free clothing and cosmetics.

There’s also live acoustic music, a set from a DJ, marshmallow roasting stations, and a pet inclusive holiday themed photo booth.

When & Where: December 7 from 6pm to 10pm at the Waldorf Hotel in Vancouver

Cost: By Donation ($4, Canned Good, Clothing, Pet Food)

First Pick Handmade Holiday Pop Up Market (Dec 9-10)

Explore this pop-up market that showcases high quality, handmade items direct from their designers. Not unlike a boutique department store, First Pick has high quality fashion, accessories and design-forward items.

When & Where: December 9 & 10 from 11am to 6pm at the Heritage Hall in Vancouver

Cost: $3

Weirdos Holiday Market (Dec 8-10, 15-17)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Monkey’s Gone To Heaven (@weirdosmarket)

Truly a one-of-a-kind market, the items range from unusual or intriguing to out of this world, including witchy accessories, quirky clothing, magical ceramics and more.

Another huge draw for the event is the activities, such as live sword-swallowing, visits with Puppyteeth Santa, and eccentric goodies from Punk Rock Pastries. The Friday evening markets are for adults only and promise to be fun and a little naughty.

When & Where: December 9-10 & 16-17 from 11am – 5pm, Night Markets (ages 19+): December 8 & 15 from 5pm – 10pm at the Russian Hall in Vancouver

Cost: $5

Ladies Night Sip & Shop (Dec 9)

Sip on a Mimosa or glass of wine while you stroll 80+ vendors. Featuring handmade items such as candles, jewelry, soap, home decor.

You can check out Tupperware, Mary Kay, Pure Romance, Epicure, Norwex and more at this 18+ only event.

When & Where: December 9 from 3pm to 9:30pm at the Shannon Hall on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey

Cost: $20

Holidays on Hudson Christmas Market (TBA) Free admission

Holidays on Hudson is a hidden gem tucked away in the Marpole area. Offering nighttime shopping on Fridays, and leisurely shopping on Saturdays, there is tons of selection from independent local vendors on display.

When & Where: TBA at the Scottish Cultural Centre in Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Winter Art Market (Dec 8-9) Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Hardiman (@hardimanartstudio)

The Winter Art Market makes its debut this year, selling works from local artists alongside live music and delicious treats. Guests can enjoy discounts, prizes, demos, arts and crafts, Aura Readings, snacks and more!

Admission is free, and donators can enjoy a free gift bag.

When & Where: December 8 & 9 from 1pm to 7pm at the Pacific Arts Market in Vancouver

Cost: FREE

BONUS: Seattle Christmas Market

If you’re planning to head south of the border this holiday season, you may also want to check out the first ever Seattle Christmas Market.

Nestled in the heart of the city, this event is bond to be a magical place where locals and visitors can come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

When & Where: November 24 – December 24 at the Seattle Centre, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, USA

Cost: $17.51 USD