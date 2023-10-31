37 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this November

As November arrives, we welcome the beginning of joyous celebrations and captivating light exhibits for everyone’s delight. Embrace the holiday cheer by exploring the many fun and free things to do in Metro Vancouver this month.

From holiday markets and colourful lights, to food festivals and raves, we have you covered.

Things To Do In Vancouver This November

Vancouver Fall Food Festival (Oct 13 – Nov 12)

Explore 30+ of Metro Vancouver’s best restaurants, cafes, and eateries, showcasing limited-time festival dishes alongside and signature favourites throughout the festival period.

This self-guided culinary journey allows you to explore some of city’s top autumn-inspired dishes and drinks. From pumpkin cream puffs to comforting soups, they have everything you crave on a crisp fall day.

When & Where: October 13 – November 12 at various locations across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Lumiere (Nov 2-6) Free

Lumiere is once again set to return to Vancouver’s West End to brighten spirits and the neighbourhood with a series of magical light installations. The annual display of light and art is back this coming November. Now in its tenth year, Lumiere Vancouver will showcase seven amazing interactive pieces.

When & Where: November 2-6 at various locations around Vancouver

Cost: Free

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl (Nov1-14)

25 flavours in 2 weeks, with limited edition croissants being offered at participating vendors. So round up your croissant crew; pick a route; and walk, bike, or drive from one croissant to the next!

When & Where: November 1-14 at various locations around Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage Abbotsford (Nov 1 – Dec 23)

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage in Abbotsford is a beloved holiday haven, offering a delightful and enchanting experience for visitors of all ages. With its charming décor and festive ambiance, the cottage creates the perfect setting to explore an array of unique holiday treasures, from ornaments to seasonal gifts. Whether you’re searching for the ideal Christmas gift or simply looking to immerse yourself in the magic of the season, Glenda’s Christmas Cottage is the go-to destination in Abbotsford.

When & Where: Open for instore shopping November 1-December 23 at 4557 Mt Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Free Admission

Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week (Nov 2-14)

North Shore Craft Beer Week offers 13 days of fun at local craft breweries. You can try drinks from 10 North Shore breweries, plus a cidery and a distillery. There’s also tasty food from food trucks, prizes to win, and live music to enjoy.

When & Where: November 2-14 at various locations

Cost: Varies

Art Gallery Free Entry (Nov 3) Free

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: November 3 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors (Ends Nov 3)

Didnt get your Halloween fix? Well you’re in luck. This haunted house in Surrey is open for one more weekend past Halloween. Guests can experience a spine tingling experience going through haunted houses and enjoying a good scare.

When & Where: Sept 29 – November 3 at Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, 12530 72 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $34

Bear Creek Lights (Nov 4-18) Free

Back for another year, the popular mesmerizing light displays will once again light up the trails at Bear Creek, and the best part is, you can visit for free.

The event runs for 2 weeks at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, with the exception of Remembrance Day (November 11). Admission is free but note that tickets are required on hand for entry.

When & Where: November 3 – November 17 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey

Cost: Free (pre-registration is required)

Circle Craft Holiday Market (Nov 8-12)

The Circle Craft Christmas Market is an annual event featuring local artists and craft makers. It’s the largest craft market in Western Canada and a popular tradition in Vancouver, attracting both locals and visitors.

You can visit the Vancouver Convention Centre to see all the unique crafts and meet the craft community.

When & Where: November 8-12 from 10am – 6pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Cost: $12-16

Vancouver Christmas Market(Nov 16- Dec 24)

The Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza is a festive holiday tradition in the heart of the city. This enchanting market features beautifully decorated wooden stalls, offering a wide array of seasonal treats, handcrafted gifts, and traditional German fare.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit as they explore the market’s charming atmosphere, sip on mulled wine, and enjoy live entertainment against the backdrop of the iconic Olympic Cauldron.

When & Where: November 16 – December 24 at Jack Poole Plaza

Cost: $19.99

Soar with Santa at FlyOver Canada (Nov 16 – Jan 2)

Soar Over Canada’s “Soar with Santa” experience is a heartwarming and exhilarating holiday adventure that takes visitors on a thrilling journey with Santa Claus himself. As you embark on a virtual flight over stunning Canadian landscapes, you’ll be captivated by the awe-inspiring beauty of the country during the festive season.

When & Where: November 16 – January 2 at 999 Canada Pl #201, Vancouver

Cost: $28

Canyon Lights (Nov 17 – Jan 21)

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a mesmerizing holiday event in North Vancouver. During this annual spectacle, the suspension bridge and surrounding rainforest are adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter wonderland.

Visitors can take a breathtaking walk among the treetops on the suspension bridge while being immersed in the festive glow, making it a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

When & Where: November 17-January 21 at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

Cost: $66.95

Dancing Queen Dining Experience (Nov 17-19)

Get ready for an exceptional tribute event! Have you ever wished you could join the crew as they sing and dance on a picturesque Greek island? Your wish has come true. Round up your dancing buddies and close friends because a captivating tribute night is coming to Vancouver.

The tribute night package includes a delectable dinner and a lively disco that will have you wanting to dance all night long.

When & Where: November 17-19 at the Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr, Vancouver,

Cost: $99

Harry Styles Themed Experience Popup (Nov 18-19)

A pop-up brunch and dinner experience dedicated to Harry Styles is set to take place this November. Ticket holders can expect a meal, a beverage, and full immersion in the world of Harry Styles, complete with the British pop icon’s music.

This event will feature games, trivia, and attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress” in their finest Harry Styles-inspired attire (extra credit for mastering that James Dean daydream look in your eyes).

When & Where: November 18-19 at the Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr, Vancouver,

Cost: $55

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto (Nov 22-26)

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto brings the enchanting worlds of two beloved Disney movies to life on the ice. Audiences can join the magical journey of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and friends from “Frozen,” and then travel to the colorful and musical world of “Encanto” with Mirabel and the Madrigal family. With dazzling costumes, incredible skating, and all the memorable songs, this show is a captivating experience for Disney fans of all ages.

When & Where: November 22-26 at the Pacific Coliseum

Cost: $40-$80

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope (Nov 23-Jan 5) Free

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope is an annual holiday tradition in Vancouver that illuminates the St. Paul’s Hospital. Thousands of sparkling lights and colorful displays are used to create a stunning spectacle, not only bringing festive cheer to the city but also raising awareness and funds for the hospital’s initiatives.

The event often includes a grand lighting ceremony and opportunities for the public to contribute to the hospital’s charitable efforts, making it a heartwarming celebration of both the holiday season and community support.

When & Where: Lighting on November 23 from 6-8 pm, and will remain on till January 5 at St. Paul’s Hospital

Cost: Free

Festival of Trees (Nov 23-Jan) Free

The Festival of Trees is a cherished holiday event that features a collection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each with a unique theme or style. There will be multiple displays this year, including:

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from November 23 – January 1

Steveston from December 1-31

Cloverdale – Dates TBA

When & Where: November 31 – December at multiple locations

Cost: Free

Glow Langley (Nov 23 – Dec 30)

The popular event returns to Langley, transforming a massive indoor venue into a dazzling wonderland of lights and interactive displays.

Families and visitors can explore illuminated gardens, admire intricate light sculptures, and even enjoy a visit from Santa Claus. With its enchanting atmosphere, Glow Langley has become a beloved holiday tradition, offering a magical experience for all ages during the festive season.

When & Where: November 23 – December 30 at Glow Gardens Langley, 6690 216 St, Langley

Cost: $23.99

Tinseltown: the Christmas Speakeasy (Nov 22-Dec 31)

Get ready for Tinseltown, the Christmas-themed pop-up returns to Vancouver this Winter. It’s all about spreading holiday cheer with Santa, elves, presents, festive decorations, and a delightful Christmas cocktail menu. With decorations galore, this event will leave you in the holiday spirit.

When & Where: November 22 – December 31 at a Secret Location

Cost: $17

Squamish at Dusk (Nov 23 – Dec 10)

Get ready for a dazzling holiday fusion of lights, art, and pure magic as Squamish at Dusk launches its first winter magic experience!

Guests can walk through a magical tunnel of lights, explore glowing trees, and experience an under-the-water-themed installation. The journey takes 30-45 minutes, and you can warm up at the Adventure Centre with hot drinks and fire pits.

When & Where: Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from November 23 to December 10 at Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Cost: $7-$15

VanDusen Festival of Lights (Nov 24-Jan7)

The VanDusen Festival of Lights is a beloved holiday tradition in Vancouver, held at the picturesque VanDusen Botanical Garden. Each year, the garden is transformed into a dazzling wonderland of millions of sparkling lights, creating a magical and festive atmosphere.

Visitors can stroll through themed light displays, listen to live music, warm up by fire pits, and even enjoy seasonal treats, making it a cherished destination during the holiday season.

When & Where: November 24 – January 7 at VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $24

Lights at Lafarge (Nov 24 – Jan) Free

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The Lights at Lafarge Kick-off Event will take place on Friday November 24, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors from 5-8 pm.

When & Where: November 24 – Early January at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Shopping on Black Friday (Nov 24)

The year’s biggest sales takes place this month. Be sure to look out for the promotions on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Local retailers and event restaurants often has deals as well. Be sure to follow us on social to see what deals are going on.

When & Where: November 24, multiple locations

Cost: varies

Deer Lake Winter Festival Burnaby (Nov 24-26) Free

The annual Deer Lake Winter Festival at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, will feature an array of offerings from 40+ local B.C. artisans in a seasonal market that is carefully curated to ensure the highest quality of handcrafted creations.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a diverse range of artisans, including glass blowers, sculptors, patissiers, jam makers, jewelers, fashion designers, and more.

When & Where: November 24 – 26

Cost: Free

Christmas at the Sea to Sky Gondola (Nov 24-Dec)

During the Spirit of Christmas, guests can stroll through a festively decorated Christmas Forest Walk, leading them back to the Summit Lodge where they can enjoy a comforting cup of hot chocolate.

The summit offers various snow-related activities like snowshoeing, winter walks, snowtubing, and evening headlamp hikes. Additionally, there’s a holiday fondue to share with friends and family to cap off a day of alpine adventure. There will also be special events in December with Santa and pancakes.

When & Where: Nov 24 – end of Dec

Cost: $65 for round trip lift tickets

Seattle Christmas Market (Nov 24 – Dec 24)

If you’re doing your Christmas shopping south of the border this year, you may also want to hit up the Seattle Christmas Market. The Seattle Christmas Market is a beloved holiday tradition that transforms downtown Seattle into a festive wonderland each year.

Visitors can stroll through charming wooden stalls adorned with twinkling lights, savoring seasonal treats and shopping for unique, handcrafted gifts from local artisans.

When & Where: November 24 – December 24 from 11:30 am – 8pm at Seattle Centre, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, Washington, USA

Cost: $20 USD

Shrek Rave (Nov 25)



Calling all Shrek fans! The Shrek Rave is back in Vancouver with a 19+ event that promises a night of Shrek-tastic fun.

Guests will have an opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters, dance to Shrek hits, and enjoy themed drinks. Sing along to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and stand a chance to win prizes for the best costumes.

When & Where: November 25 from 10pm – 2am at The Pearl, 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $23-$41

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival (Nov 25-26) Free

The popular Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is returning bigger than ever, with a 2 day event. The 60-foot tree is the main attraction, but there’s plenty of other family-friendly activities to take part in as well.

Visitors can take free photos with Santa Claus himself, shop at an expanded holiday market, experience free amusement rides, wander through the light tunnel and enjoy a series of live entertainment.

When & Where: November 25-26 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Polar Express Squamish (Nov 25-Dec 17)

Bring out the candy canes and presents – it’s time to board the North Pole Express!

As winter’s beauty envelops Squamish, adventurous families are invited to climb on the train to Santa’s workshop. Don’t miss this magical Christmas train ride full of family memories that will last a lifetime.

When & Where: November 25 – December 17 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia,39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Cost: $82-$132 (for 2)

Stanley Park Bright Nights (Nov 30-Jan1)

Bright Nights is a beloved Vancouver holiday tradition that attracts thousands of visitors each year. This event in Stanley Park is their biggest fundraiser.

Since it started in 1997, it’s been made possible by hundreds of dedicated firefighters from across the province who volunteer their time to put up thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere.

It is not announced yet whether the Stanley Park Mini Train will also be returning this holiday season.

When & Where: November 30 – January 1 at Stanley Park

Cost: by donation

Winter Vallea Lumina (Nov-Jan)

Hit the Sea to Sky Highway and embark on a date night you won’t soon forget in Whistler. While hitting the slopes may not be for everyone, couples can always cap off their day with an evening spent at one of BC’s most magical outdoor attractions.

The idyllic winter destination is home to Vallea Lumina, a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience night walk nestled in the picturesque wilderness of Cougar Mountain.

When & Where: Cougar Mountain Road, Whistler BC

Cost: $45

Concerts to Catch

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: November 3 and November 4 at Rogers Arena

November 3 and November 4 at Rogers Arena Kiss: November 8 at Rogers Arena

November 8 at Rogers Arena Travis Scott: November 10 at Rogers Arena

November 10 at Rogers Arena Jonas Brothers: November 11 at Rogers Arena

November 11 at Rogers Arena Shania Twain: November 14 at Rogers Arena

Festive Dining Experiences

There are restaurants this month that will decorate their space with twinkling lights, creating a warm and festive atmosphere that’s perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

These enchanting decorations not only enhance the dining experience but also make for a cozy and inviting setting for friends and families to come together during this special time of the year. It’s a delightful way for locals and visitors to enjoy the holidays while savoring delicious meals in a magical ambiance.

Here are a few to check out:

Dome Dining at H Tasting Lounge

Hotel Georgia To Open Magical Winter Terrace

Tinseltown: the Christmas Speakeasy

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.