Seattle Christmas Market
The first ever Seattle Christmas Market is opening this year. This 30 day event promises to transport you to a winter wonderland filled with German-inspired holiday market charm.
Nestled in the heart of the city, this event is bond to be a magical place where locals and visitors can come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic landmarks, the Seattle Christmas Market transforms a part of the city into a picturesque winter village.
Visitors are welcomed by the enticing aroma of freshly baked goods, the twinkle of fairy lights, and the sounds of cheerful carolers, crafting a warm and inviting atmosphere.
One of the market’s highlights is the diverse artisanal vendors. They offer unique, handcrafted gifts, ranging from intricate ornaments and festive decorations to delectable seasonal treats and mulled wine.
Shoppers have the opportunity to discover ideal holiday presents while supporting local artists and businesses.
The Seattle Christmas Market will also host an array of family-friendly activities. This includes: Santa Claus visits, live entertainment, and an enchanting ice-skating rink.
It’s the perfect destination to submerge yourself in the holiday spirit, enveloped by the warmth and enchantment of Christmas.
Seattle Christmas Market 2023
When: November 24 – December 24
- Fri. Nov 24 – Sun. Nov 26 – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm
- Mon. Nov 27 – Thurs. Nov 30 – 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm
- Fri. Dec 1 – Sun. Dec 3 – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm
- Mon. Dec 4 – Thurs. Dec 7 – 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm
- Fri. Dec 8 – Sat. Dec 23 – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm
- Sun. Dec 24 – 11:30 am – 6:00 pm
Where: Seattle Centre, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Cost:
- General Admission: $17.51 USD (discounts available for seniors and youths)
- Seasonal Pass: $38.11 USD