The Weirdos Holiday Market returns, Dec 8-10 and 15-17
“This is Weird!”: Metro Vancouver’s freakiest holiday market returns for two weekends only
The Weirdos Holiday Market offers the region’s most unusual selection of gift ideas for the giving season
To the delight of everyone who refuses to gift the ordinary and predictable, the Weirdos Holiday Market returns for its seventh annual edition — over two weekends, December 8-10 and 15-17 — at the Russian Hall (600 Campbell Ave.).
Featuring the work of 50 artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, the market offers an awe-inspiring selection of oddities, including planters made from deconstructed doll heads, jewellery incorporating humanely sourced animal bones, pottery fused into the shape of human mouths, Pride-themed embroidery, artwork made from genuine wasp nests, mounted insects, upcycled vintage lamps, witchlike blown-glass pieces, and hundreds of other rare or one-of-a-kind collectibles.
Plus, continuing a new tradition established last year, each of the two weekends also features the special Friday Night Market. Exclusively for shoppers aged 19 and up, this additional market boasts devilishly tantalizing R-rated curios for adults who love to defy expectations.
“I’m truly grateful for the unwavering support, immense contributions and extraordinary creativity of these talented artists who have been instrumental in bringing this market to life year after year,” says Zottenberg.
But the Weirdos Holiday Market isn’t just about gift ideas. Shoppers will also thrill to appropriately weird and wonderful entertainment attractions, including:
- Legendary sword-swallowing master Neil E. Dee and his Danger Thrill Show
- Tarot readings by Kat (The Real Witchery) and Amy (Intuitive Tarot Guide)
- The chance to have your photo taken with “Weird Santa” (wearing a terrifying mask by local artist Puppyteeth) in a new “Holiday Haunt” photo op art installation
- The award-winning (and crowd favourite) Punk Rock Pastries offering delicious (and sometimes naughty) cakes, cookies and pastries
- Midnight Joe’s, a newly launched food truck bringing together the mystique of Twin Peaks (hence, “damn fine cherry pie” on the menu!), the nostalgic charm of classic Route 66 diners, and the eerie allure of the Pacific Northwest
And last but not least, this year’s market marks the debut of the “WeirDogs Costume Contest.” Inspired by the market’s longstanding dog-friendly (for friendly dogs) policy, this adorable attraction allows shoppers’ furry friends to have their own photo op. Bring your pup(s) to the market dressed in their finest weird costume and share your photo to social media (with the hashtag #WeirdosMarket) for a chance to win the “Best in Weird” doggie treat basket.
The Weirdos Holiday Market
When:
- Friday Night Markets (ages 19 and up): December 8 and 15; 5pm to 10pm
- Saturday, December 9 and 16; 11am to 5pm
- Sunday, December 10 and 17: 11am to 5pm
Where: The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Ave., Vancouver
Cost: Admission is $5 for ages 11 and up (by donation for children 10 and under)
You can learn more about the event at: Facebook.com/Weirdos.Market