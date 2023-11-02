The air is crisp, the leaves are falling gently, and the scent of peppermint mochas fill the air. This means it’s time to shop for winter goods and Deer Lake Winter Festival is the perfect event to do this.

Come celebrate crafts, community, and creativity at this vibrant winter market!

Deer Lake Winter Festival 2023

This November, the Deer Lake Winter Festival will take over Shadbolt Centre for the Arts for 3 magical days.

The annual event showcases over 40+ local BC artisans and their marvelous works.

Included in the seasonal market are glass blowers, sculptors, and pâtissiers, to jam makers, jewelers, fashion designers, and many more.

Satisfy your savory cravings with perogies and Indonesian cooking. Indulge your sweet tooth with artisan chocolates, cookies, and Christmas cake. Quench your thirst with tea, coffee, or alcohol from local vendors.

There are also a number of finely crafted goods perfect for holiday gifts. Grab new additions to your wardrobe either in colorful clothing or dazzling jewelry. Bolster your health and skincare routine through natural products.

Whatever you might be looking for, there is something for everyone at this shopping extravaganza. For a shortlist of vendors please visit the official site.

Along with the vast array of wares on display, local entertainers will perform live music.

The winter market is presented by the Burnaby Arts Council and proceeds from the event go towards promoting and expanding the art of Burnaby.

Event Details

The Deer Lake Winter Festival will take place November 24 – 26 at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby, BC.

Hours for the market are:

Friday, November 24: 11am – 7pm

Saturday, November 25: 10am – 5pm

Sunday, November 26: 10am – 5pm

Admission is free.

