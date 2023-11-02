Experience some magical “lights with heights” this winter.

The much-loved holiday event Canyon Lights will be returning to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park this November with thousands of sparking lights.

Capilano Canyon Lights 2023

The world famous 140-metre bridge will be illuminated in a dazzling end to end light display.

Marvel in the ever-changing colorful lights while overlooking the breathtaking Capilano River.

Fear not – it is not just the bridge that is in festive spirits. The serene rainforest will also be decorated with twinkling displays.

There are many perfect opportunities to take Instagram-worthy photos. For example, walk high above the colorful Douglas firs in the transformed Treetops Adventure. Or take in the electrifying views on the 110 feet high cliffside Cliffwalk pathway.

Kids of all ages will love the heavenly hot chocolate, festive live music, Snowy Owl Prowl scavenger hunt, and many more seasonal activities.

Partial proceeds from the event will support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, of which $450,000 has already been donated. Admissions also help the park host the Twelve Nights of Christmas and offer free passes to local charities.

Event Details

Canyon Lights runs November 17, 2023 until January 21, 2024. The park will close on Christmas Day.

Park hours are 11am to 9pm, and guests can stay in the park for an hour past closing time.

General admission includes tickets for Canyon Lights. Ticket sales start on Thursday, November 2 at 10am.

Prices are:

Adult 18 to 64 years: $66.95

Senior 65+ years: $61.95

Student 18+ years: $53.95

Youth 13 to 17 years: $36.95

Child 6 to 12 years: $26.95

Children 5 years and under: Free

