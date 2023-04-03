Drink From Flaming Fishbowls And Coconuts At This Tiki-Inspired Vancouver Gem

You might think getting serenaded by a live surf band involves a journey overseas; however, the Shameful Tiki Room offers an escape into the bygone tiki era right here in Vancouver.

Located at 4362 Main Street, this gem is one of the city’s most unique offerings. The bar’s concept hails to the aforementioned tiki era, which the establishment’s decor and atmosphere reflect. What’s more, the room holds weekly and one-off events that are inspired by that theme. These events include entertainment, such as sassy go-go dancers and charming ukulele players, as well as fun parties.

The eclectic watering hole also houses the city’s only rum club, and gives patrons the chance to receive a “members only” t-shirt. In order to receive the famed tee, guests must sample 25 rums from around the world and reach Honorary Status.

Upon sipping all 50 rums, patrons get their names emblazoned on plaques hanging proudly from the wall.

Shameful Tiki Room

While many of their cups are cool, there’s something particularly enticing about drinking out of one of their exotic bowls – especially since some of them are flaming! Also, the drinks’ names are almost more enticing than they look. From the ‘Mystery Bowl’ to the ‘Voodoo Bowl,’ the ‘Volcano Bowl’ to the ‘Blood of the Kapu Tiki.’

In addition to rum, they include a plethora of colourful cocktails, all perfect for sipping the night away in this fun scene.