Cozy Date Ideas For Fall In Metro Vancouver

When Raincouver takes over, many couples just want to stay in and binge Netflix. But these cozy fall date ideas will make you think otherwise.

From dining in a dome to sipping on tropical drinks, these are the top date spots to get you through the chilly rain-drenched months.

RELATED: 11 Things To Do In Vancouver On A Rainy Day That Are Actually Fun

Fall Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Dine in a dome

There’s nothing more magical than a fall date inside a romantic dome. The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour. The re-imagined private dining experience allows guests to eat outdoors, while staying warm and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

Location: Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive)

Take a stroll by Surrey’s iconic Christmas tree

Fall dates and holiday activities definitely have a big overlap, but the first day of winter isn’t until December 21st, so technically everything leading up to the holidays is Fall! So get into the holiday spirit by attending a beautiful tree lighting.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is set to return to Surrey Civic Plaza on Nov. 25, along with the Cloverdale Tree Lighting taking place on the same day. The Vancouver Tree Lighting is taking place on December 1st at 6pm in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Location: Various locations

Play mini golf at Castle Fun Park

A Metro Vancouver fan favourite mini golf course is back and better than ever. The Underwater Adventure Golf Course is perfect for mini golf a putt above the rest. The vibrant underwater theme is complete with aquatic creatures, water falls, glowing lights and imaginative obstacles.

Location: Castle Fun Park (36165 N Parallel Rd)

Explore a Hallmark Christmas Movie set

For the first time, Martini Town, Langley’s very own exterior Film Backlot, is open to the public after being transformed into a Christmas wonderland by a team of skilled industry crew. Visit a New York City Street, courthouse, diner, town square and small town – all at Merry & Bright.

Location: Martini Town (1123 272 St)

Go for a bowl

A fantastic fall date idea is heading to Splitsville in Richmond (formerly Lucky 9 Lanes). They offer a diverse array of indoor activities such as Laser Tag, Mini-Golf, Pool Tables, Arcades, and Dartslive – making it the perfect spot for an indoor fall date full of fun and entertainment.

Location: 150-14200 Entertainment Blvd, Richmond

Drive through an illuminated garden

The 33rd instalment of shimmering Christmas lights in Williams Park starts on December 1. The annual drive thru experience is FREE to attend and is perfect for those looking to soak in holiday lights and cheer.

Location: Williams Park (8 Ave & 238 Street)

Eat your heart out at the Vancouver Christmas Market

One of Vancouver’s most cherished holiday events (especially for couples) is set to return Nov. 16.

Offering authentic German Christmas vibes, the market features several festive treats, warm seasonal drinks, vendors and other attractions. This European-inspired Christmas village is definitely the must-do event of the season.

Location: Jack Poole Plaza (1055 Canada Place)

Dine on a magical winter terrace

Rosewood Hotel Georgia will be reopening Reflections’ legendary winter terrace for a magical outdoor experience in downtown Vancouver. The pop-up winter patio will completely transform the rooftop bar into a winter wonderland. Guests will be able to access the winter Terrace starting November 1.

Get a holiday drink surrounded by holiday cheer

Tinseltown’s magical pop-up bar has returned to Vancouver, just in time of the holidays – And no grinches are allowed. Expect Christmas carols, festive drinks and all the tinsel. And who knows, Santa and his elves may even make a surprise appearance.

Location: Le Soleil Hotel (567 Hornby Street)

Get festive at VanDusen Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights

The highly-anticipated Festival of Lights is set to return on Nov. 24. The lights will be spread all over 15 acres of the serene VanDusen Botanical Garden. This is an enchanting winter experience with holiday treats, music and fun activities. Guests can enjoy the dancing lights, an illuminated wildflower garden display and much more.

Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden (5251 Oak Street)

Get drinks somewhere “tropical”

Can’t go on a vacation? Well you can still eat (and drink) as if you are somewhere far, far away. If you have ever gone to a Luau, or wanted to, the Shameful Tiki Room is the next best thing. Enjoy Polynesian cocktails and cuisine at this classic tiki bar, as well as an exotic atmosphere with island-themed decor.

Location: The Shameful Tiki Room (4362 Main Street)

Go Christmas shopping

Let your hearts become merry and bright through the twinkling lights and dazzling sights of Metro Vancouver’s many festive villages and Christmas markets. Popular destinations include the massive Vancouver Christmas Market, the cozy Deer Lake Winter Festival and the adventurous Weirdos Holiday Market.

Location: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

Discover a hidden bar or speakeasy

Feel the mystery and intrigue of discovering the best speakeasies and secret bars in Vancouver. Engage your daring side by placing a wager on “King Louie,” ordering a “Number 7”, or looking behind bookshelves. You’ll be well rewarded with trendy bars full of tasty treats and cocktails.

Location: Various locations inside Vancouver

Reach new heights at Canyon Lights

It’s official, the magic returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park on Nov. 17. Canyon Lights will once again bring that holiday spirit throughout the park with its spectacular light display. Witness the Capilano River come to life while walking across the illuminated 140-metre long suspension bridge.

The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world and a mesmerizing “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel as part of the Cliffwalk.

Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge (3735 Capilano Road)