The Coquitlam Christmas Night Market returns for its second year. This two day event is held at the Evergreen Cultural Centre, which is on the same grounds as Light at Lafarge.

This one of a kind market features over 40 plus vendors with gifts, pets, jewelry, clothing, and food for the entire family. There are several unique handmade vendors to help you find the perfect gift for the “hard to shop for” individual.

This is your opportunity to finish your Christmas shopping all in one go! Plus enjoy some amazing snacks, sweets, and chocolates from the talented vendors. Who doesn’t want a treat while enjoying the beautiful Lights at Lafarge!

Whether you bring your family or come with your friends, this event is not to be missed. The event hours are Friday December 2 from 5-9pm. Saturday December 3 from 4-9pm.

Admission is $2 for adults, kids are free. Partial proceeds to benefit the BC Children’s hospital.

There is free parking on site, otherwise we are steps away from the Lafarge Lake-Douglas skytrain station.

So come on down and make it an amazing night and celebrate the beautiful city of Coquitlam.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS