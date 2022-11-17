From December 2 until January 2, the public is invited to celebrate Christmas at Canada Place.

Soak in the season and experience this popular annual holiday tradition, featuring the nostalgic tradition of the Woodward’s Windows, a spectacular holiday lighting display presented by Best Buy, the iconic Sails of Light, and the festive Avenue of Trees.

All events and activities are free.

Christmas at Canada Place Lineup

Drone Show

Guests can look to the skies for an exciting new show this year: Bright Skies powered by Best Buy. This incredible drone show will tell a holiday story with the drones forming holiday-inspired images and messages. The shows will take place on December 2 and 3 at 6:00pm.

Canada’s Great Bright North

Enjoy a magical holiday experience at the North Point of Canada Place, Canada’s Great Bright North light display presented by Best Buy. The display features wintery light displays and a 15-foot illuminated moose figure named “Chrismoose” to properly capture the Canadian holiday spirit.

Woodward’s Windows

Walk along the west promenade of Canada Place to enjoy this treasured part of Vancouver’s history. Originally displayed in the popular Woodward’s department store, the Woodward’s Windows feature classic holiday scenes with animatronic characters and elaborate decor.

Avenue of Trees

The Canadian Trail along the outdoor promenade at Canada Place will be transformed into a holiday wonderland. Guests can stroll the outdoor promenade enjoying beautifully decorated Christmas trees and lights, sponsored by community-minded organizations.

Sails of Light at Canada Place

The night sky will be illuminated by the Sails of Light at Canada Place when the iconic white sails come alive with Christmas-inspired colours starting at dusk every evening.

Christmas at Canada Place is open to the public December 2 to January 2, 8am to 11pm every day.

