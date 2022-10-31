’Tis the season for festive markets, ugly Christmas sweaters and the best holiday tradition of them all—the lighting of the tree. The 12th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is set to return bigger and brighter than ever before on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The free festival will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 8 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

Attractions

The 60-foot tree is the main attraction, but there’s plenty of other family-friendly activities to take part in as well.

Visitors can take free photos with Santa Claus himself, shop at an expanded holiday market, experience free amusement rides, wander through the light tunnel and enjoy a series of live entertainment.

Presented by Concord Pacific, this year’s event will feature holiday choirs, a Nutcracker ballet recital, dance battles, a Celtic Christmas performance, Powwow dance lessons, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, photo opportunities, and festive giveaways.

The Enchanted Boulevard located on University Drive will feature the Candy Cane Dance Tent, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides in addition to local, holiday-themed food trucks.

“In keeping with our long-standing commitment to the Surrey community, Concord Pacific is pleased to help get the holiday season off to a bright start as presenting sponsor of the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival,” says Peter Webb, senior vice president of Concord Pacific.

Live Performances

More than 20 local performers, choirs, holiday groups and children’s acts will offer free live performances. You can find them throughout the day on the Snowflake Stage and North Pole Stage.

Performers will include the VOC Sweet Soul Gospel Choir, Royal City Youth Ballet and Francis Baptiste. You can also look forward to The Wild Moccasin Dancers, Westcoast Harmony Chorus, FKA Rayne, and Cookin’ with Brass.

For more information, visit their website.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival 2022

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by The City of Surrey. To learn more about the Surrey Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, please visit their website.