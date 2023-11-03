The lighting of the Christmas tree is a magical moment often symbolizing the beginning of the holiday season, and the lighting of the Vancouver Christmas Tree is a cherished tradition for many.

So, join hands and celebrate as Western Canada’s tallest Christmas tree gets lit up, marking the beginning of a season filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments spent with family and friends.

RELATED: Canyon Lights Returns With A Dazzling Display Amongst Treetops

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting 2023

One of the biggest Vancouver community holiday events returns for 2023 – the Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting. The free, family friendly tree lighting event enters its 17th year of holiday magic.

On December 1 at 6 pm, the 76 feet tall tree will dazzle and enthrall with its 100,000 sparking lights, sending hope and light into the hearts of the community.

Fred Lee of the CBC hosts the event, which also features live festive themed entertainment and music, free hot chocolate, and visits with Santa. The ceremony is expected to draw 100,000+ viewers over the in-person event and live TV broadcast.

Visitors can help light the tree by purchasing bulbs from the “Buy a Bulb” donation drive. Proceeds go towards helping low-income families attend this year’s Children’s Festival.

Christmas Tree Lighting gives back to the community in other ways as well.

Over the last 4 years, the event has raised over 1.4 million dollars for community projects such as BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Vancouver International Children’s Festival.

Event Details

When: Friday, December 1 at 6pm

Where: The Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Admission is free.

Guests can purchase 5 bulbs for $5 or 15 bulbs for $10.

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.