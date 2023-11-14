The annual family-friendly Christmas at Canada Place marks its return on December 1. Guests of all ages are invited to soak in the season and experience this popular holiday tradition.

Many of the favourites from past installments are here as well, including Woodward’s Windows, North Point Lights, Sails of Light and the Avenue of Trees.

And best of all – all of it is FREE.

Christmas at Canada Place 2023

Sails of Light at Canada Place

The night sky will be illuminated by the Sails of Light at Canada Place when the iconic white sails come alive with Christmas-inspired colours starting at dusk every evening.

Woodward’s Windows

Walk along the west promenade of Canada Place to enjoy this treasured part of Vancouver’s history. Originally displayed in the popular Woodward’s department store, the Woodward’s Windows feature classic holiday scenes with animatronic characters and elaborate decor.

Canada’s Great Bright North

Nestled away at the North Point of Canada Place is the Great Bright North light display. Stop and visit “Chrismoose,” the 15-foot moose illumination for a perfect Canadian holiday celebration.

Avenue of Trees

The Canadian Trail along the outdoor promenade at Canada Place will be transformed into a holiday wonderland. Guests can stroll the outdoor promenade enjoying beautifully decorated Christmas trees and lights, sponsored by community-minded organizations.

* Last year, the event was also supposed to feature a Bright Skies drone show, that was unfortunately cancelled last minute due to technical difficulties. This will not be returning this year.

Event Details

When December 1 to January 2 from 8am to 10pm daily, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Years Eve & New Years Day.

Where: Canada Place in Vancouver.

Cost: Admission is free.

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.