This year, Vancouver foodies and cocktail lovers will have a new way to celebrate the holiday season with the launch of A Christmas Cocktail Story, a retro-themed pop-up at Dalina in Chinatown.

Inside a room specially decorated for holiday fun and photos, guests will enjoy traditional holiday Americana dishes created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ alongside festive cocktails designed by local legend Scotty Marshall (Mamie Taylor’s) with help from former Vancouver Bartender of the Year Ron Oliver.

Guests will be welcomed with a festive punch, then treated to sampler plate of retro deliciousness including Pigs in a Blanket, Devilled Eggs, and Holiday Cheese Ball served with their choice of cocktails with options like Christmas Stocking Hot Chocolate, Christmas Old Fashioned, Hot Buttered Rum, and Christmas in Mazatlan.

A Christmas Cocktail Story will take place every evening from December 1st to 23rd with bookings available beginning at 6:30pm.

This ticketed event costs $36.50 per person including the welcome drink, food, and choice of cocktail. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase at the event.

See the full menu HERE. Reservations can be made at: rosiesbbqsmokehouse.com/christmas.