Yaletown will be transformed into a winter wonderland with “The Best of CandyTown”

Support local businesses and get into the holiday spirit with this free 2-day event from December 3-4.

RELATED: Cozy Date Ideas For Fall In Metro Vancouver

This year, the YBIA (Yaletown Business Improvement Association) is inviting you to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CandyTown with the “Best of CandyTown.” Taking the classic festive favourites locals and visitors have come to love, such as roaming holiday characters, incredible live ice sculpting, a holiday gift market with local vendors and mixing in new, interactive elements.

This free, family-friendly event will be a great place to take in the sights and sounds of the holidays!

Yaletown is the perfect place to start your holiday shopping! The Best of CandyTown will allow shoppers to take advantage of discounts with the Yaletown Gift Passport.

The Yaletown Gift Passport is an exciting scavenger-hunt-style shopping experience where users will receive a $10 gift card from a Yaletown restaurant and discount vouchers from Yaletown shops and boutiques when they virtually check into five participating merchants.

After checking into 20 of Yaletown’s participating businesses, users will be entered into a sweepstake to win a grand prize valued at $1,000.

Things to do at Candytown 2022:

All I want for Christmas Gift Market at Helmcken Plaza – gifts, treats and curated art

Live Ice Carving and Exhibit – at Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line Station

Horse Drawn Carriage benefiting BC Children’s Hospital – Carriage station at Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line Station

Starlight Starbright Children’s Charity candy station – Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line Station

Roaming Characters Bouncing Elves, Gin-gin, Giant Polar Bears, Snowmen and Rudolf

CandyTown Cocktails 19+ (self-guided) tour – at participating restaurants

Yaletown Gift Passport access to discounts, and your chance to win a sweepstakes grand prize valued at $1,000!