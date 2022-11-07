Celebrate nature at night by exploring stunning light displays set along beautiful nature trails at Bear Creek Park each fall.

Bear Creek Park is beautiful by day, and magical by night. Hidden within it is one of the lower mainland’s finest year-round show gardens which sets the stage for Bear Creek Lights. Each year, as our days get shorter, the park is adorned with spectacular displays of light for you to enjoy.

Bear Creek Park has provided a decade of joy, wonder, and lasting memories to its visitors since the first light display in 2012.

This year, enjoy a reimagined display that brings nature to the forefront, featuring stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape of the park.

Enjoy a safe, accessible, family-friendly light display throughout the park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop.

Food trucks will be available on select nights.

Bear Creek Lights

Stroll the 1km illuminated walking loop at your own pace with friends and family.

Dates : November 4 to November 18, 2022 (closed Remembrance Day on November 11)

Hours: 4:30 – 9:30pm. Entry times are available every 30 minutes

Guided Nocturnal Nature Walk

Not all nature sleeps at night! Discover nocturnal animals such as raccoons, owls, bears and bats and learn how they survive at night on this family-friendly, illuminated nighttime nature walk.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All participants must have a pre-booked ticket.

Schedule

Tuesdays: November 8 & 15

Thursdays: November 10 & 17

5:00 – 5:45pm

6:00 – 6:45pm

7:00 – 7:45pm

Book Your Free Tickets

You can book online, or by phone by:

Phoning the City of Surrey Call Centre: 604-501-5050 Ask to book tickets to Bear Creek Lights General Admission

Guided Nocturnal Nature Walk Provide your desired date and time Staff will book your tickets for you through the online ticket store Be prepared to provide your contact information

