It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year. And of course, one of Vancouver’s most highly-anticipated holiday events is set to return to the city. The VanDusen Festival of Lights returns Nov. 25.

The event has run every year since 1984. And over the years it’s grown to encompass more than one million dazzling lights and displays to spread holiday cheer.

Vandusen Festival of Lights

The festival will bedazzle spectators from Nov. 25 to Jan 2 (closed Dec. 25).

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1st. Admission prices are as follows: Adults; $21, Children (5-12); $11, Seniors (65+) and Youth (13-18); $15.50 and kids four and under are free.

Tickets are only sold online in advance and are not sold on-site.

What To Expect

The lights will be spread all over 15 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden. This is an enchanting winter experience with holiday treats, music and fun activities.

Guests can enjoy the dancing lights, an illuminated rose garden display and much more.

Be sure to set a reminder and visit the website to buy your tickets ASAP as they quickly sell out.