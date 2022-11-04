This Lakeside Village Is Getting a Holiday Makeover With 2 km of Lights

‘Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm.

Get that Hallmark movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs. Starting Nov. 19th, the village will light up the serene lakeside in true holiday fashion.

Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

Each storefront will deck the halls to make the experience that much more festive.

Plus, there will be plenty of Christmas trees and old fashioned lamps gracing the charming village square.

All of the displays are custom built and will be lit from dusk to 11 p.m. until Jan. 8th.

The Starlink Synthetic Skating Rink will also open mid-November and visitors can even pick up a guide on where to find all the Christmas tree displays in the area.

Lights By The Lake

When: Dusk to 11 p.m. from Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023

Where: The waterfront promenade in Harrison Hot Springs

Cost: Free!

