Everyone knows it’s the most wonderful time of the year when a garden store transforms into Western’s Canada’s largest Christmas store.

And The Christmas Store at Potters in South Surrey has done just that.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

The store offers an array of intricate displays to marvel at, including the Candy Land Sweet Tree and a 3,000 square-foot Dark Room, where you’ll find favourites like The Grinch, Star Wars, Peanuts, Christmas Vacation, The Nightmare Before Christmas and even retro Bubble Lights.

The team at Potters spends the entire year searching for the best possible items that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Canada. But there’s more to do than just shop.

For foodies, there’s thousands of unique products to try, including multiple flavours of popcorn, hot chocolate, jams and sauces (including irresistible ice cream sauces like Butter Tart Caramel).

New specialty product lines include Cranberries Naturally from Fort Langley, farm-direct B.C. honey, and classic mince tarts from Scotland.

There’s lots of options for your four-legged BFF as well. Just visit the store’s Petland, an area entirely devoted to spoiling your furry friend with pet-themed stockings, cushions and tree ornaments.

The Christmas Store at Potters

When: Open daily through until Dec. 24, 2022

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

