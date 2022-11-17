Grouse Mountain is once again transforming for Peak of Christmas; a mountain top Christmas Village complete with an enchanting Light Walk, outdoor skating pond and more.

With the perfect holiday backdrop, guests of all ages will be transported to a winter wonderland, complete with snow, Santa and his real reindeer, brilliant light installations and Christmas movies in the Theatre in the Sky.

Peak of Christmas

The elves are hard at work preparing the mountaintop for the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at Vancouver’s North Pole and getting the mountain ready for all it’s visitors to enjoy this magical holiday experience.

At Santa’s workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take their holiday photo. Visits are by donation with all proceeds raised going to BC Children’s Hospital. Guests this year will be able to digitally reserve their spot as soon as they get to the mountain allowing them more time to enjoy Peak of Christmas festivities instead of waiting in line.

Elf Headquarters inside the Chalet will keep the little ones busy with a host of activities including Letters to Santa, and ornament decoration.

For outdoor fun, guests can explore the enchanting Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake or take a spin on the 8,000 square foot Mountaintop Skating Pond surrounded by majestic views.

An annual favourite, the Breakfast with Santa program is a time-honoured tradition where guests enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, visit with Santa Claus himself, and share in the joy of the season with his elves. Held in Altitudes Bistro, select dates are available from December 3rd – 23rd, 2022.

For a more intimate option, The Observatory will reopen its doors to diners on December 2nd. Housed in a mountaintop chalet with windows overlooking the city lights of Vancouver, The Observatory will be serving a unique fondue menu perfect for the winter season.

Tickets and Admission

All Peak of Christmas activities are complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Membership, Winter Seasons Pass or Lift Ticket.

Mountain admission ticket pricing is as follows:

Adult (18-64): $69

Senior (65+): $59

Youth (13-17): $49

Child (5-12): $36

Toddler (0-4): Free

