This holiday season, step back in time to Broadway’s golden era with ‘the original showbiz musical’, 42nd Street from December 10 to January 2, 2027 at Gateway Theatre.

This Tony Award-Winning, tap-dancing musical features spectacular choreography, famous Broadway melodies, and Lower Mainland’s best talent, directed and choreographed by Nicol Spinola, with music direction by Sean Baytun. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, 42nd Street features iconic favourites including “We’re in the Money” and “Lullaby of Broadway.

42nd Street at Gateway Theatre

Peggy Sawyer is a small-town girl with big Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, she lands her first role in a glitzy new musical. But just before opening night, Dorothy Brock, the show’s leading lady, breaks her ankle, leaving the production in jeopardy. Suddenly, Peggy gets her chance to step into the spotlight. Will she rise to the occasion and get her big break?

“There’s something incredibly exciting about seeing a whole ensemble of dancers moving in perfect time, with a live band bringing the music to life,” says Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director. “This is what makes 42nd Street so special. It’s a big, celebratory Broadway musical that brings people together. You can bring someone who’s never seen a musical and someone who knows every song, and both will get swept up in the joyfulness.”

The holiday season is a time for making memories and sharing special experiences. With tap-dancing musicals rarely seen on stage across Metro Vancouver, 42nd Street offers a special opportunity to experience the spectacle of Broadway close to home. Behind the dazzling performances is an incredible amount of detail, including more than 200 costumes, over 60 pairs of shoes, and over 2,000 lightbulbs illuminating the set. Whether it’s a family tradition, an outing with friends or a special occasion, it’s a memorable way to celebrate the season together.

Tickets + Dates

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online or by calling the Gateway Theatre Box Office. Performances are from Thursday, December 10, 2026 to Saturday, January 2, 2027. This show is recommended for ages 6 and up.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027

📍 Location: Gateway Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: 42nd Street