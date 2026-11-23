The proverbial stars are aligning this week as conditions are about to bring the highest tides of the year to B.C.’s coast.

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That means flooding, high water levels, and potentially major impacts to low-lying areas.

King Tides on B.C.’s Coast

So, what’s causing these high tides?

An alignment— literally. The sun, moon, and Earth will be perfectly aligned to significantly enhance high tides, bringing what are known as “king tides” to the coast. On top of that, even more storms are headed for B.C., which means the waters could get even higher with increased wave heights.

According to the Weather Network, B.C.’s coastal areas could experience a king tide as early as Monday, with the high tides lasting throughout the week. Additionally, a forecasted storm is expected to arrive across the South Coast on Tuesday morning; wave heights could get bigger with the winds, impacting coasts further.

Possible Impacts

Residents in low-lying areas should prepare for possible coastal flooding. You may also want to practice extra caution on Tuesday as that’s when the full moon reaches it peak, alongside the storm’s arrival.

If you plan to be near the seashore this week, be sure to plan your activities accordingly and watch for the rising tide. And before you step out onto any beaches, leave enough space to react if the water suddenly surges.