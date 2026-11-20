B.C. is getting chillier every day, so you know what that means: winter is on its way! And with a new season means there’s new events happening all across the province, ranging from exciting holiday celebrations to wintery things to do.

Looking for a brilliant light display? How about a family-friendly festival to embrace the holiday spirit? We’ve got all of that and more so your winter schedule never looks dull.

Must-Visit Winter Events in B.C.

WinterFest at the Museum of Surrey

From November 21 to December 19, the Museum of Surrey is celebrating the season with WinterFest! Offering up family-friendly fun, guests can find all sorts of festive activities, creative crafts, and plenty of holiday excitement for free!

WinterFest has tons on offer, including:

Christmas Tree Fest : Check out beautifully-decorated trees that are created by local groups. You can even vote for your favourite to win a prize!

The Stalew Craft Fair : The perfect place to find gifts, this craft fair boasts talented local artisans who will be selling their one-of-a-kind handmade goods.

Merry Makers : Take part in festive craft-making sessions where you can create your own holiday keepsakes with family and friends.

Seasonal Scavenger Hunts : Discover the museum’s galleries and exhibits while you search for hidden holiday surprises.

And while you’re there, the Museum of Surrey will also be hosting the Many Layers of Hair exhibit, featuring the stories of hair across cultures and generations, and how different hairstyles reflect our lives.

📅 Date: November 21 – December 19, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: WinterFest at the Museum of Surrey

Festiville on Granville Island

Granville Island is transforming into a winter wonderland with Festiville. This debut holiday hub will be offering local gift shopping, cozy dining, and plenty of entertainment that the whole family will love from November 12, 2026 to January 3, 2027.

Guests can check out a whole range of exciting things to do and see, including Festiville’s giant Christmas Tree light-up ceremony on November 16, as well as the Kids Market Craft Fair on November 15. Additionally, free movies will be running on select dates through December 29 at the Revue Stage!

On top of that, the whole neighbourhood will be decked out in glittering lights, making Festiville the perfect place to capture some holiday memories. You can also grab a delicious bite to eat at one of the many restaurants on Granville Island, such as inside the newly renovated Chain & Forge building.

Festiville is about to become your next holiday destination on Granville Island, so be sure to check it out!

📅 Dates: November 12, 2026 – January 3, 2027

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Festiville at Granville Island

Merry & Bright at Martini Town

Have you ever wanted to wander around a holiday film set? Now you can with Martini Town’s annual Merry & Bright celebration, where movie magic collides with the real world. Grab your friends, family, or that special someone for a magical stroll through the sets from November 20 to December 31.

New this year is a refresh of Merry & Bright’s décor, joined by a 30-foot-tall Christmas Tree that’s made entirely out of stacked presents! Not only that, but guests can also check out a new silent cinema experience in the alley that gives the space a nostalgic touch.

As always, there will be a rotating lineup of musical acts and special entertainment all throughout the season, including character appearances from favourites like the “Green Christmas Grouch” and Santa Claus. Likewise, Market Lane returns with a cozy holiday shopping space; and there are plenty of places to find delicious seasonal snacks and drinks.

📅 Date: November 20 – December 31, 2026

📍 Location: 1123 272 Street, Langley

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Merry & Bright at Martini Town

Whistler Pride

Whistler Pride Festival returns January 24 – 30, 2027, welcoming 2SLGBTQIA+ travellers and allies to ski, ride and celebrate together in an iconic mountain setting. This year’s festival features over 20 events across one amazing week, including a mixture of free and ticketed activities on and off the mountain.

Free guided ski and snowboard groups run daily, welcoming everyone from novice to expert. And the week’s signature Rainbow Ski-Out and Pride Parade takes place Friday, January 29 as a free public celebration, bringing colour and community from the mountain into Whistler Village.

When the lifts close, Whistler Pride carries on at daily après gatherings around Whistler. Expect DJs, drag drop-ins and a relaxed chance to catch up with friends or make new ones. On Saturday, January 30, APEX makes its debut as Whistler Pride’s new closing party. It brings festival-goers together for one last night of music, dancing and celebration before the week wraps up.

📅 Date: January 24 – 30, 2027

📍 Location: Whistler, B.C.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Whistler Pride Festival

Noël Surrey and the Magic of Bright Nights

Back for another very merry year, Noël Surrey with the Magic of Bright Nights is returning to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from November 27 to December 29. As a beloved holiday tradition, this is one celebration you won’t want to miss with all its beautiful lights, local shopping, and festive fun.

Just like last year, Bright Nights will be joining Noël Surrey with the Bright Nights Light Walk. This is a firefighter-built display that supports the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, acting as the organization’s single largest annual fundraiser. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the lights while also supporting those in need.

And like always, guests can indulge in delicious holiday treats at the Winter Spice Kitchen or from local food trucks, take a ride on the Ferris wheel, listen to live music and snap photos with beloved festive characters.

📅 Date: November 27 – December 29, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Noël Surrey 2026

Feature Fall Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey’s Fall exhibits lineup runs through the winter, making them the perfect place for families to enjoy some interactive and educational fun during the chillier season.

Curious about what’s being featured? Check them out below:

Feature Gallery: The Many Layers of Hair (Nov 3, 2026 – Apr 25, 2027): Hair is more than just something on our heads or bodies– it represents stories of history and heritage, traditions and self-expression. Through powerful imagery and interactive features, visitors are invited to learn about the legacy of hair in culture, as well as explore the ongoing impact of hair discrimination.

Indigenous Hall: Where are the Children? Healing the Legacy of Residential Schools (Until December 19, 2026): With deeply impactful archival photographs and documents, this exhibit provides context and tells the stories of the 125-year history of the Residential School System in Canada.

Community Treasures Series: Awakening the Boundless: The Inner Architecture of the Self (Until December 19, 2026): This exhibit uses mixed materials, finishes, and lighting to invite guests to explore the world inside themselves, showing that everyone has a universe within them that is full of change, growth, and resilience.

📅 Date: November 3, 2026 – April 25, 2027

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Museum of Surrey Fall Exhibits

Ballet BC’s The Nutcracker

From December 9 – 13, 2026, Ballet BC is bringing a distinctly Canadian take on the holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Taking place at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, guests can expect seven performances that are each filled with brilliant dances and the instantly-recognizable Tchaikovsky score.

The Nutcracker follows the adventures of Clara and her Nutcracker Price, taking them through the magical realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy as they encounter a whole host of fantastical experiences.

This year’s production features 40 dancers and a very Canadian set, with scenes of hockey on a frozen pond and a cast of polar bears. Guests will also be able to spot RWB company dancers from Vancouver, such as Kyra Soo and Samara Rittinger.

📅 Date: December 9 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Nutcracker

White Rock Bright Walk

This winter, White Rock’s promenade will be decked with magical lights and displays full of holiday cheer. From November 28, 2026 to January 10, 2027, you can expect a magical transformation that looks right out of a Christmas movie.

Among the 50,000 beautiful holiday lights is a beautifully illuminated light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and all-new photo-ops around the park. There’s also plenty of activities at Bright Walk, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free crafts, live entertainment, and the Winter Craft Market.

And here’s a tip: try visiting during on a weekday to escape the crowds.

📅 Date: November 28, 2026 – January 10, 2027

📍 Location: Memorial Park

🎟️ More Info: Bright Walk in White Rock

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Ice Rink

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Ice Rink is returning for another season! This massive, 12,000-square-foot outdoor rink will officially open on November 27, 2026, marking the first day to lace up and enjoy this free winter activity.

The popular rink, located in Lonsdale’s waterfront district, gives skaters a chance to glide under a retractable roof with stunning city views.

Do note that while skating is free for those who bring their own skates, rentals cost $8 for adults and $5.50 for kids. Helmets and skating aids are free to rent, and mandatory for children under 12.

📅 Date: November 27, 2026 until March 2027

📍 Location: Shipyards District

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Ice Rink