As the temperature drops and the season shifts into winter, now is a great time to start thinking about planning a winter vacation to get away from it all– and what better place to head to than Vancouver Island’s Oak Bay Beach Hotel?

Just imagine it: the beautiful B.C. coastline, luxurious spa treatments, and exceptional culinary experiences. And the best part is that you can get all of this and more for one amazing, limited-time Black Friday price. It’s the perfect holiday gift for yourself!

Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Known for their elegance and impeccable service, Oak Bay Beach Hotel is the ultimate place to stay if you’re looking to embrace absolute tranquility. Their old-world charm and contemporary style offer a memorable experience, with the hotel itself being built in an English Manor House style while nestled on Victoria’s breathtaking shores.

100 thoughtfully-designed rooms are available for guests to enjoy, offering relaxing oceanside views or the sights of Oak Bay’s lush gardens. Alongside those stunning nature views, the rooms also come with spa-inspired bathrooms with heated floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, and kitchenette, so you’re always cozy while you’re looking out the window.

Excitingly, Oak Bay Beach Hotel is running their best accommodation offer of the year, absolutely guaranteed. For just $324 a night, you can score a Luxury Ocean View Room!

On top of that, guests can also book a wellness escape for two with a special offer from the Boathouse Spa that is meant to be shared. For just four days, you can book an Ocean Mist Facial or Relaxation Massage while enjoying a second of the same treatment for 50% off!

Whether you want to simply enjoy overlooking the Salish Sea or embrace the complete relaxation package, Oak Bay Beach Hotel is the place to be.

Rest, Relaxation, and Renewal

Wondering what you can discover at Oak Bay Beach Hotel? Check out what’s on offer:

The Boathouse Spa : An oceanfront spa, this is where you can indulge every single one of your senses. It offers rejuvenating treatments and therapies, such as facials and deep tissue massages.

Mineral Pools (16+) : Wade into the heated outdoor Mineral Pool and two Hot Tubs, situated right on the edge of the Salish Sea. And with the newly-opened, custom-built Stargazing Sauna , you can sweat it out while gazing up into the glass ceiling for unobstructed views of the sky.

Boathouse Kitchen + Bar : Pool Guests can enjoy a light snack or refreshing beverage while relaxing by the water. Try a signature cocktail or a main, such as the Westcoast Salad.



This Year’s Best Deal

This is the best time to book your stay at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel as they’re running their limited-time Black Friday prices from November 27 to 30, 2026. With only four days to take advantage of these deals, you’ll definitely want to reserve your room sooner rather than later!

The deal is valid for stays from December 1, 2026 through April 8, 2027, making it the perfect invitation for a holiday retreat, romantic vacation, or a wellness getaway. And if you’re planning on a December visit, you can embrace the holiday season as Oak Bay Beach Hotel is decked out in seasonal delights and festive cheer.

All you need to do is use the promo code FRIDAY to grab these deals. And while you’re at it, be sure to book that spa wellness escape BOGO which starts at $300 for the Black Friday Facial Package, and $278 for the Black Friday Massage Package!

For an unforgettable escape, visit Oak Bay Beach Hotel at 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria.