Vancouver’s restaurant scene continues to welcome exciting new additions, and 2026 has given local food lovers plenty of reasons to explore.

From contemporary Korean and Cambodian cuisine to Portuguese neighbourhood dining, modern Mexican cooking and new Yaletown favourites, the city’s latest openings showcase an impressive range of flavours.

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Whether you’re planning a date night, catching up with friends or simply looking for somewhere different to eat, here are nine of the best new restaurants in Vancouver worth checking out in 2026, in no particular order.

9 of the Best New Restaurants in Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rays (@raysdaydinnerdark)

Location: 1131 Mainland Street, Yaletown

Yaletown has no shortage of places to eat and drink, but Ray’s is bringing something fresh to one of Vancouver’s busiest dining neighbourhoods.

Located in the former Yaletown Distillery space, Ray’s embraces a day-to-night concept that moves effortlessly from lunch and happy hour to dinner and late-night drinks. The atmosphere is lively yet approachable, making it a comfortable choice for everything from casual catch-ups to weekend celebrations.

The menu leans into elevated comfort food, with options such as General Wow Chicken, prawn ceviche and truffle spaghetti and meatballs. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s cocktails and inviting dining room make it an appealing addition to the Yaletown dining scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEJU (@jeju.vancouver)

Location: 540 East Broadway, Mount Pleasant

After building a loyal following in Tofino, Jeju brought its contemporary Korean cooking to Vancouver in late 2025.

The family-run restaurant comes from husband-and-wife team Dylan and Sung Kim, alongside Dylan’s mother, chef Myungseok “Julie” Suh. Together, they offer a menu that balances traditional Korean recipes with modern culinary techniques.

Highlights include gochujang-glazed fried chicken, ribeye bulgogi with truffle and a signature 35-day-aged galbi designed for sharing. Jeju also earned a place in Vancouver’s 2026 Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touk (@toukyvr)

Location: 1152 Alberni Street, Downtown Vancouver

Top Chef Canada Season 11 winner Chanthy Yen opened Touk in late 2025, bringing an exciting new expression of Cambodian cuisine to Vancouver.

The restaurant draws inspiration from Yen’s Cambodian heritage while incorporating French culinary techniques and seasonal British Columbia ingredients. As a result, guests can expect traditional flavours presented in creative and unexpected ways.

Signature dishes include borbor, a comforting Cambodian-style rice porridge, alongside fragrant curries and seafood-focused share plates. Additionally, Touk’s sophisticated cocktail program and stylish dining room make it a strong choice for a special night out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Celeste | Comida Portuguesa (@mariaceleste.yvr)

Location: 4181 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Portuguese dining has found a new home on Fraser Street with Maria Celeste, an intimate 36-seat restaurant that opened in August 2026.

Brothers Justin and Cristian Isidro created the restaurant as a tribute to their mother and Portugal’s traditional tascas. These welcoming neighbourhood establishments revolve around good food, wine and conversation.

The menu features Portuguese classics prepared with seasonal BC ingredients. Diners can look forward to dishes such as bacalhau à brás, made with salted cod, eggs and potatoes, alongside seafood rice and other shareable plates. An exclusively Portuguese wine list adds another reason to visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acuyo Restaurant (@acuyorestaurant)

Location: 1140 Alberni Street, Downtown Vancouver

Alberni Street continues to develop into one of Vancouver’s most interesting dining destinations, and Acuyo is among its latest additions.

The modern Mexican restaurant opened in 2026 with a focus on traditional cooking techniques, regional flavours and a polished dining experience. Head chef Rafael Chavez leads a kitchen that celebrates Mexican ingredients through handmade tortillas, seafood and fire-driven preparations.

Guests can explore dishes such as zarandeado octopus, fresh ceviche and tacos, while tableside guacamole adds an interactive element. Acuyo also offers an extensive cocktail experience, making it a destination for both dinner and drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Coast | Japanese Seafood Dining (@bluecoast_cuisine_yvr)

Location: 3670 Vanness Avenue, East Vancouver

Vancouver already has an impressive Japanese dining scene, but Blue Coast has managed to introduce something a little different.

Located near the Vancouver-Burnaby border, the restaurant combines traditional Japanese seafood preparations with colourful, theatrical presentations. Former Miku chef Su Young Kim brings considerable experience to a menu built around premium seafood and creative sushi.

Standout offerings include the signature Sky Cloud salmon noodles, aburi wagyu oshi and elaborate seafood towers. For diners who enjoy sushi with an added element of presentation and creativity, Blue Coast is worth exploring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita (@restaurant.kavita)

Location: 250 West 3rd Avenue, Mount Pleasant

Chef Tushar Tondvalkar has brought a deeply personal approach to Indian cuisine with Kavita, which opened in October 2025.

Named in honour of his mother, the restaurant celebrates India’s diverse regional cooking traditions while highlighting ingredients sourced from British Columbia. The result is a menu that combines familiar flavours with inventive techniques and seasonal creativity.

Kavita’s offerings range from distinctive curries and freshly prepared breads to its multi-course Ammakase tasting experience. The restaurant has also received significant recognition, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2026 and a Silver award for Best New Restaurant at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bevelvancouver

Location: 1165 Mainland Street, Yaletown

The team behind popular Yaletown restaurant Dovetail expanded its neighbourhood presence in August 2026 with Bevel.

Inspired by New York’s neighbourhood steakhouses, the restaurant brings together family-style dining, pizza, steaks and a cocktail program that puts martinis front and centre.

The menu includes New York-style pizzas made with slow-fermented dough, steak tartare and larger cuts of beef intended for sharing. With a lively dining room and a social atmosphere, Bevel offers another option for group dinners and nights out in Yaletown.

Vancouver’s newest restaurants reflect the diversity and creativity of its dining scene. From intimate neighbourhood spaces to larger downtown dining rooms, these openings offer something for nearly every occasion.

With so many new options across the city, deciding where to make your next reservation might be the hardest part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giusti Restaurant Vancouver (@giustivancouver)

Location: 209 East 6th Avenue, Mount Pleasant

Italian food lovers have another restaurant to add to their list with Giusti, a contemporary neighbourhood dining spot just off Main Street.

Opened in October 2025, Giusti focuses on handmade pasta, seasonal produce and thoughtfully prepared Italian dishes. The restaurant combines a warm, intimate atmosphere with an approach that celebrates simple ingredients and careful execution.

Chef Mark Perrier’s menu moves between comforting pasta favourites and creative dishes that put fresh vegetables and seasonal ingredients in the spotlight. Paired with Italian wines and a welcoming dining room, Giusti offers a memorable option for a relaxed evening out.