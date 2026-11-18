Tipping: it’s a hotly-debated topic all across Metro Vancouver, with plenty of food spots ditching the concept entirely.

This Vancouver café is one of them, but not only have they gotten rid of tips, they also serve up delicious cocktails for the 19-and-up crowd, alongside coffee, matcha, and pastries.

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Duchess Cafe

Duchess Cafe describes itself as where premium coffee meets cocktails.

There, you can find immaculate pink vibes alongside amazing drinks that are perfect for enjoying inside the café or on the go. You’ll also discover Duchess’ signature bottled cocktails in their thoughtfully-designed containers. Whether you’re looking for an espresso martini, cosmopolitan, or even sangria, you can find it on their shelves.

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“After sipping Cosmos at iconic spots like Bemelman’s at the Carlyle and King Cole Bar at the St. Regis, I was on a flight home from New York thinking that a Cosmo would be great, and too bad they don’t serve those on flights. I thought, ‘someone should bottle cosmopolitans.’ Maybe it could be me…” — Olivia Lovenmark-Hay, Founder and CEO of Duchess Cocktails

But most interestingly, Duchess Cafe has ditched tipping entirely. Their employees are compensated with fair living wages, alongside health-care benefits, which means there’s no need to stand at the counter and wonder if you should hit that tip button— because there isn’t one!

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Duchess Cafe opened back in September 2026, and they’re open from 8:00am to 5:00pm every day. You can find them located on 1249 Adanac Street, Vancouver.