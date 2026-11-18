Visiting Vancouver for the first time? From spring cherry blossoms to summer beach days and snowy mountain adventures, this Vancouver travel guide will help you find something worth adding to your itinerary in every season.

Start with a few favourites like Stanley Park, Granville Island and Gastown, then leave room for whatever the weather brings. You might spend one afternoon by the ocean and the next exploring the mountains.

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Spring in Vancouver: Cherry Blossoms and Garden Walks

Find Vancouver’s Prettiest Cherry Blossoms

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Pink and white blossoms make spring walks around Vancouver feel a little more special. Queen Elizabeth Park is a lovely place to start, while Kitsilano’s residential streets and West 22nd Avenue between Arbutus and Carnarvon offer beautiful blossom-lined strolls. Bring a coffee, take a few photos and check the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival’s blossom finder before heading out, since different trees bloom at different times.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Park, Kitsilano and West 22nd Avenue, Vancouver

When: Generally March and April, with timing depending on the weather and tree variety

Cost: Free; parking may cost extra

Visit a Tulip Festival

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Cherry blossoms aren’t the only spring blooms worth seeing. Take a day trip to the Harrison Tulip Festival in Agassiz to wander through colourful flower fields and stop for photos along the way.

Location: Agassiz, Fraser Valley

When: Usually April into early May, depending on blooms

Cost: Ticketed; prices vary by date and age

Spend an Afternoon Exploring Stanley Park

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A walk around Stanley Park is an easy way to get those mountain, ocean and city views into one outing. Choose a manageable section of the seawall, stop by the beaches or wander into the park’s forested paths. You can rent a bike if you want to cover more ground, but there’s plenty to enjoy without rushing through the whole park.

Location: Stanley Park, Vancouver

When: Year-round; spring is lovely for a walk between rain showers

Cost: Free park access; bike rentals, parking and attractions cost extra

Slow Down at Granville Island

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Start with a stroll through Granville Island’s Public Market, grab something for lunch and enjoy it by the water. Browse the small shops and artist studios, or take a passenger ferry across False Creek for a different view of the city. It’s an easy place to spend a few hours without planning too much.

Location: Granville Island, Vancouver

When: Year-round; individual business hours vary

Cost: Free to explore; food, shopping, parking and ferry fares cost extra

Summer in Vancouver: Camping, Boating and Outdoor Adventures

Make Time for a Vancouver Beach Day

Long summer evenings are a good excuse to spend a little extra time by the water. Kitsilano Beach is a favourite for its lively atmosphere, while Jericho Beach and Spanish Banks give you room to settle in with a picnic. For an easy downtown option, head to English Bay or Sunset Beach and stay to watch the sky change colour.

Location: Kitsilano Beach, Jericho Beach, Spanish Banks, English Bay and Sunset Beach

When: Summer; warm evenings are especially lovely

Cost: Free beach access; parking may cost extra

Settle Into a Waterfront Patio

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After a day of exploring, a meal by the water is a nice way to slow down. Look around Coal Harbour, False Creek or English Bay for patios where you can watch the boats or catch the sunset over dinner.

Location: Coal Harbour, False Creek and English Bay, Vancouver

When: Summer; patio availability depends on the weather

Cost: Varies by restaurant

Catch an Outdoor Movie

Bring a blanket and settle in for a movie under the stars. Seasonal screenings pop up around Vancouver, including Stanley Park, making for an easy evening with friends or family. Pack a few snacks and arrive early to find a comfortable spot.

Location: Stanley Park and other seasonal venues around Vancouver

When: Summer evenings; schedules vary

Cost: Many screenings are free; reserved seating may cost extra

Dance at Robson Square

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Join a free beginner lesson, try a few ballroom steps or simply enjoy watching the dancers perform at the Robson Square Summer Dance Series. It’s a fun way to spend a summer evening downtown, even if you’ve never danced before.

Location: Robson Square, downtown Vancouver

When: Friday evenings during the summer series; check the seasonal schedule

Cost: Free

Try Kayaking, Paddleboarding or a Boat Ride

Seeing Vancouver from the water deserves a spot on your summer list. Deep Cove Kayak offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, tours and lessons in North Vancouver, while Jericho Beach is another option for paddling with city and mountain views. If you prefer to sit back and enjoy the scenery, take a sightseeing cruise or hop aboard a False Creek passenger ferry.

Location: Deep Cove, Jericho Beach and False Creek

When: Summer is a popular choice; schedules and rentals depend on the operator and conditions

Cost: Rental, lesson, tour and boat fares vary by operator and duration

Go Camping Near Vancouver

Trade the hotel room for a tent and wake up somewhere a little quieter. Porteau Cove has waterfront campsites overlooking Howe Sound, Golden Ears pairs forest camping with time at Alouette Lake, and Alice Lake near Squamish is another lovely option for a summer getaway. Reserve ahead through BC Parks, especially if your trip falls on a weekend.

Location: Porteau Cove near Squamish, Golden Ears in Maple Ridge and Alice Lake near Squamish

When: Summer; campground opening dates and services vary

Cost: Nightly campsite and reservation fees vary by park and site

Add a Hike to Your Vancouver Itinerary

You don’t have to tackle a steep summit to enjoy Vancouver’s outdoors. Stanley Park’s forest paths offer an easy introduction, while Lynn Headwaters Regional Park gives you more trail options on the North Shore. Choose a route that matches your experience, check the current conditions and allow enough time to enjoy the walk without racing back before dark.

Location: Stanley Park, Vancouver, and Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, North Vancouver

When: Summer for many hiking routes; higher trails can retain snow into the season

Cost: Free access to these parks; transportation and parking costs may apply

Spend a Day on Bowen Island

Hop on the ferry from Horseshoe Bay and spend a few hours exploring Bowen Island. Browse the shops around Snug Cove, take a waterfront walk and stop for lunch or ice cream before heading back. The ferry ride adds a little sightseeing along the way.

Location: Bowen Island, via ferry from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver

When: Year-round; summer is lovely for exploring outdoors

Cost: Ferry fare, plus food and shopping; vehicle fares apply if driving aboard

Fall in Vancouver: Colourful Walks and Cozy Stops

Look for Fall Colours Around the City

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Cooler days bring a whole new look to Vancouver’s parks and neighbourhoods. Start with Stanley Park or Queen Elizabeth Park, where a simple walk can turn into plenty of photo stops as the leaves change. Pick up a warm drink along the way and leave yourself time to wander rather than squeezing too many places into one afternoon.

Location: Stanley Park and Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

When: Generally late September through November; peak colour varies each year

Cost: Free park access; parking may cost extra

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and Haunted Houses

Fall brings pumpkin picking, corn mazes and plenty of Halloween fun. Spend an afternoon at Taves Family Farms, brave the haunted attractions at Maan Farms, or visit Fright Nights at Playland for haunted houses and rides after dark.

Location: Abbotsford and Vancouver

When: Pumpkin patches generally open from late September through October; haunted attractions run on select October nights

Cost: Admission varies; pumpkins may cost extra

Explore Gastown Between Café Stops

Cobblestone streets, the Steam Clock and little shops make Gastown an easy addition to a first visit. Spend some time exploring, then duck into a café when the rain starts. It’s also a nice area to return to around dinner, when you can settle in somewhere warm after a day of sightseeing.

Location: Gastown, downtown Vancouver

When: Year-round

Cost: Free to explore; dining and shopping cost extra

Watch the Salmon Return

Fall brings a chance to see salmon making their way back to local rivers and creeks. Stop by Capilano River Hatchery or explore the trails around Hoy Creek in Coquitlam to look for returning fish. It’s a simple nature outing that feels different from the usual sightseeing stops.

Location: Capilano River Hatchery, North Vancouver; Hoy Creek, Coquitlam

When: Fall; salmon activity varies by species and water conditions

Cost: Free

Save a Rainy Afternoon for a Museum

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Rainy weather is a good excuse to explore somewhere indoors. Visit the Museum of Anthropology for art and cultural collections, step into maritime history at the Vancouver Maritime Museum, or learn more about the city at the Museum of Vancouver. Choose one and give yourself time to look around.

Location: UBC and Vanier Park, Vancouver

When: Year-round; opening hours vary

Cost: Admission varies by museum and age

Spend an Afternoon at the Vancouver Art Gallery

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Step out of the rain and see what’s on at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Changing exhibitions give you something different to explore, and the downtown location makes it easy to pair your visit with a café stop or a little shopping.

Location: Downtown Vancouver

When: Year-round; check current exhibitions and opening hours

Cost: Admission varies; check for free-entry opportunities

Winter in Vancouver: Skating, Skiing, Snowboarding and Festive Lights

Go Ice Skating Downtown

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Lace up your skates at Robson Square for a winter outing right in the middle of downtown. Pair a spin around the covered outdoor rink with hot chocolate afterwards, or make it a stop between shopping and dinner.

Location: Robson Square, downtown Vancouver

When: During the rink’s winter operating season

Cost: Free admission with your own skates; rentals cost extra

Browse the Vancouver Christmas Market

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Wander through holiday stalls, pick up a few gifts and try something warm to eat at the Vancouver Christmas Market. The waterfront setting and twinkling lights make it a festive place to spend an evening.

Location: Jack Poole Plaza, downtown Vancouver

When: During the holiday season

Cost: Ticketed; food, drinks and shopping cost extra

See the Forest Glow at Canyon Lights

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Capilano Suspension Bridge Park takes on a different look during Canyon Lights, with sparkling displays across the bridge and through the forest. Take your time exploring, stop for photos and dress warmly for an evening outdoors.

Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, North Vancouver

When: During the winter holiday season

Cost: Paid admission; prices vary by age and ticket type

Ski or Snowboard on the North Shore

The mountains just outside Vancouver make it possible to fit a ski day into a city trip. Cypress Mountain, Grouse Mountain and Mt Seymour all offer skiing and snowboarding. If it’s your first time, book a lesson and rental equipment ahead, then check the mountain report before leaving your accommodation.

Location: Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver; Grouse Mountain and Mt Seymour in North Vancouver

When: Winter ski season; opening dates and terrain depend on snow conditions

Cost: Lift tickets, lessons and rentals vary by mountain, date and age

Take a Winter Trip to Whistler

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For a bigger mountain getaway, add Whistler to your itinerary. Whistler Blackcomb offers skiing and snowboarding across two mountains, while the village gives you plenty of places to eat, browse and warm up afterwards. An overnight stay gives you more time to enjoy both, especially if you’re planning a full day on the slopes.

Location: Whistler, north of Vancouver along the Sea to Sky Highway

When: Winter; ski operations depend on conditions

Cost: Lift tickets, rentals, lessons, transportation and accommodation vary

Warm Up at a Hot Spring

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A warm soak is a lovely way to slow down after sightseeing. Book a stay at Harrison Hot Springs Resort to enjoy its mineral pools, reserved for registered guests. For a longer getaway beyond Vancouver, try Halcyon Hot Springs near Nakusp, where outdoor pools overlook Upper Arrow Lake. Harrison Hot Springs Resort

Location: Harrison Hot Springs; near Nakusp for a longer road trip

When: Year-round; winter is especially cozy

Cost: Harrison requires a resort stay; Halcyon offers paid day access, subject to capacity

Try Snowshoeing or Tubing at Cypress

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You can still have a mountain day without putting on skis. Cypress offers snowshoeing and tubing, giving you a choice between a snowy forest walk and a little downhill fun. Check the activity requirements and availability before booking, particularly if you’re visiting with little ones.

Location: Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

When: Winter, depending on snow conditions and operating schedules

Cost: Activity admission and equipment rental fees vary

Enjoy Vancouver’s Holiday Lights

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Once the holiday season arrives, Vancouver’s darker evenings come with a welcome glow. VanDusen Festival of Lights is a favourite for a festive garden walk, and seasonal markets and light displays give you more reasons to head out after sunset. Book ticketed outings ahead and bring waterproof layers so a little rain doesn’t cut the evening short.

Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden and seasonal venues across Metro Vancouver

When: Generally late November through early January; event dates vary

Cost: Varies by event; some public displays are free

A Few Tips for Your First Vancouver Visit

Keep your plans flexible and bring a light waterproof jacket, even if the forecast looks promising. Downtown sights are easy to group together, while camping trips and mountain outings need more planning. Before heading beyond the city, check road conditions, trail updates and any reservation requirements.

Whatever season you choose, leave time for a waterfront walk, a good meal and a few unplanned stops. Those easy afternoons can end up being the best part of the trip.