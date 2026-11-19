A new update has come to Canada’s Most Wanted List, and with it are huge rewards for those with information.
The list contains the Bolo Program’s top 25 wanted fugitives, who are currently being looked for by police agencies all across the country.
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Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitives
On November 19, the latest iteration of the Bolo Program’s Top 25 list of Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitives was unveiled. This year, life-sized AI generated videos of the 25 subjects were shared at a news conference and posted to boloprogram.org, “offering members of the public a realistic portrayal of how the fugitives may appear in public.”
“To our Top 25 fugitives: Your faces are now in front of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Every day you evade arrest is another day someone could recognize you. You have to be right every minute of every day. We, as a community, have to be right just once. The walls are closing in. Your world is getting smaller. Stop looking over your shoulder. Find us before we find you. Do the right thing, the safest thing for yourself and for your community, and turn yourself in.”
— Bolo Program Executive Director, Max Langlois
The fugitives are wanted all over Canada by multiple police agencies, including Delta Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and Toronto Police Service, among many others.
“Public safety does not stop at municipal or provincial boundaries. The Bolo Program demonstrates the value of police services and community partners working together across Canada to extend the reach of our investigators and help ensure that individuals wanted for serious violent offences cannot simply disappear into another community,” said Niagara Regional Police Service Chief of Police Bill Fordy.
The Top 25 Most Wanted
- Satinderjeet Singh
Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $250,000
- Kyle Prouse
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder
Reward up to $100,000
- Cody Rufio
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
- Ayoub Mohamed
Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
- Sabrina Agusto-Ramirez
Wanted by US Marshals Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
- Joseph Madore
Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
- Brayton Kennedy
Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
- Manpreet Singh
Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Murder
- Devondre Hall
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Gianpietro Tiberio
Wanted by Montreal Police Service for Murder
- Paul Bonnick
Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Murder
- Anthony Gillespie
Wanted by Waterloo Regional Police Service for Attempted Murder
- Dylan Denis
Wanted by Montreal Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
- Filmon Fesshaghirgis
Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder
- Maaroof Bangi
Wanted by Niagara Regional Police Service for Murder
- Fadel Naim
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Tamah McLean
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Mason Jenkins
Wanted by OPP ROPE for Being Unlawfully At Large
- Devin Norgaard
Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Drugs and Firearms Offences
- Pedram Rabie
Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Attempted Murder
- Joshua Turner
Wanted by OPP ROPE for Being Unlawfully At Large
- Yusuf Ali
Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Attempted Murder
- Gurkirat Singh
Wanted by Delta Police Department for Sexual Interference
- Dellano Robertson-Berry
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
- Tommy Bernier-Thibault
Wanted by Lévis Police Service for Assault
For more information on each case, you can visit boloprogram.org.