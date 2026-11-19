A new update has come to Canada’s Most Wanted List, and with it are huge rewards for those with information.

The list contains the Bolo Program’s top 25 wanted fugitives, who are currently being looked for by police agencies all across the country.

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Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitives

On November 19, the latest iteration of the Bolo Program’s Top 25 list of Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitives was unveiled. This year, life-sized AI generated videos of the 25 subjects were shared at a news conference and posted to boloprogram.org, “offering members of the public a realistic portrayal of how the fugitives may appear in public.”

“To our Top 25 fugitives: Your faces are now in front of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Every day you evade arrest is another day someone could recognize you. You have to be right every minute of every day. We, as a community, have to be right just once. The walls are closing in. Your world is getting smaller. Stop looking over your shoulder. Find us before we find you. Do the right thing, the safest thing for yourself and for your community, and turn yourself in.” — Bolo Program Executive Director, Max Langlois

The fugitives are wanted all over Canada by multiple police agencies, including Delta Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and Toronto Police Service, among many others.

“Public safety does not stop at municipal or provincial boundaries. The Bolo Program demonstrates the value of police services and community partners working together across Canada to extend the reach of our investigators and help ensure that individuals wanted for serious violent offences cannot simply disappear into another community,” said Niagara Regional Police Service Chief of Police Bill Fordy.

The Top 25 Most Wanted

Satinderjeet Singh

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $250,000 Kyle Prouse

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Cody Rufio

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Ayoub Mohamed

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Sabrina Agusto-Ramirez

Wanted by US Marshals Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Joseph Madore

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Brayton Kennedy

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Manpreet Singh

Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Murder Devondre Hall

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Gianpietro Tiberio

Wanted by Montreal Police Service for Murder Paul Bonnick

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Murder Anthony Gillespie

Wanted by Waterloo Regional Police Service for Attempted Murder Dylan Denis

Wanted by Montreal Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Filmon Fesshaghirgis

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder Maaroof Bangi

Wanted by Niagara Regional Police Service for Murder Fadel Naim

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Tamah McLean

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Mason Jenkins

Wanted by OPP ROPE for Being Unlawfully At Large Devin Norgaard

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Drugs and Firearms Offences Pedram Rabie

Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Attempted Murder Joshua Turner

Wanted by OPP ROPE for Being Unlawfully At Large Yusuf Ali

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Attempted Murder Gurkirat Singh

Wanted by Delta Police Department for Sexual Interference Dellano Robertson-Berry

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Tommy Bernier-Thibault

Wanted by Lévis Police Service for Assault

For more information on each case, you can visit boloprogram.org.