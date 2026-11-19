Do you have enough supplies to survive three days without running water or electricity?

According to the federal government, you should. And if you don’t, you should be preparing for it. Amid recent campaigns in the U.K. and beyond, many governments are calling on their residents to prepare for potential emergencies and outages in the case that they occur.

RELATED:

Staying Prepared For an Emergency

In late October, Public Safety Canada issued a reminder to citizens about maintaining their emergency kits, alongside knowing about risks in your area and having an emergency plan ready. The message followed similar calls from other countries who urged people to renew their 72-hour stockpiles in case of an emergency, such as France.

Don’t wait for an emergency to act. Know the risks in your area, make an emergency plan, and prepare an emergency kit. Find out more: https://t.co/4YeTKwzAPd https://t.co/sSH0czZ82w — Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) October 29, 2026

Likewise, Japan recently launched a national strategy with a focus on disaster management. As part of a larger plan on earthquake preparedness, residents were asked to take a look at their evacuation procedures and have at least three day’s worth of supplies.

While these announcements have sparked online speculation due to their timing, there is currently no indication that they are connected to a specific event or were coordinated.

72-Hours Worth of Supplies

“Emergencies can happen at any time and without warning. Be ready,” reads the federal government’s page on emergency preparedness. “With a little preparation, you can respond quickly to help yourself and others. Understand the risks in your area, create a household emergency plan and build an emergency kit.”

On top of having an emergency plan, Canadians should have an emergency kit prepared at all times. It should be portable and accessible, with everyone in the household aware of where it is.

The kit should have basic supplies such as food, water, and a battery operated or wind-up flashlight. The federal government recommends keeping it in a backpack, duffle bag or suitcase on wheels, located in an easy-to-reach place like a front-hall closet. For those with multiple people in household, separating the supplies in different backpacks is also a good idea.

For more information on emergency preparedness, you can check out the federal government’s page on it here.