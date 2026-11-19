Start planning your next winter vacation because Air Canada will soon launch five new routes from Vancouver!

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From non-stop routes to sunny spots in Mexico to the snowy Sapporo, here’s your excuse to book a trip.

Air Canada’s New Routes

In an April press release, Air Canada announced that it would be expanding its flights into Latin America from Vancouver.

“We are further cementing Air Canada’s global network as one of the most far-reaching from the North American continent,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo at Air Canada. “Air Canada is also expanding flights into Latin America from Vancouver, enabled by growing A220 and Air Canada Rouge bases that unlock sought-after, non-stop service to Costa Rica and Mexico, including to Mazatlán, a new Mexican destination.”

On top of that, the airline also published a release in late January to unveil their only non-stop service that will link Sapporo to North America. Japan has more than just cityscapes to be seen, with Sapporo offering some of the country’s best winter activities and experiences.

Here are the new destinations and non-stop routes you can look forward to when flying from Vancouver International Airport.

New destination: Mazatlán , Mexico (MZT) Days of operation: Tue, Fri Season: Dec. 15, 2026 – Apr. 09, 2027

, (MZT) New destination: Sapporo – Chitose (CTS) Days of operation: Mon, Thu, Sat Season: Dec. 17, 2026 – Mar. 25, 2027

– (CTS) New non-stop route: Liberia (LIR), Costa Rica Days of operation: Wed-Thu, Sun-Mon Season: Dec. 13, 2026-Apr. 12, 2027

(LIR), New non-stop route: Monterrey (MTY), Mexico Days of operation: Tue, Thu, Sat Season: Dec. 03, 2026 – Apr. 24, 2027

(MTY), New non-stop route: Puerto Escondido (PXM), Mexico Days of operation: Mon-Tue, Fri-Sat Season: Dec. 07, 2026 – Apr. 10, 2027

(PXM),

Do note that the Mazatlán route is subject to government approval, with schedule and times subject to change, as well.

For more information on other routes aside from Vancouver departures, you can read Air Canada’s media release here.