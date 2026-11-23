On November 20, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published a recall notice for a number of Cadbury products, alerting consumers to potentially undeclared allergens.

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According to the notice, consumers are advised to “not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products.”

Cadbury Recall in Canada

The notice concerns a variety of Cadbury brand treat size bars as they may contain pistachio, which is not declared on the label. As such, the alert is classified as a Class I recall, meaning “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

Notably, the recall was triggered by a consumer complain, with one reaction associated with the consumption of the products.

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to further product recalls.

“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

Product Information

Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo Candy (treat size bar) (approx. 14.5g) No UPC Codes: 2026 JA 3, 2026 JA 4

Cadbury brand Favourites – 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (498 g (45 count)) UPC: 0 61200 01984 1 Codes: BV13126371 2027 JA 03, BV13126372 2027 JA 03, BV13126373 2027 JA 03, BV13226371 2027 JA 03, BV13226372 2027 JA 03, BV13226373 2027 JA 03, BV13226376 2027 JA 04

Cadbury brand Favourites – 90 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (993 g (90 count)) UPC: 0 61200 01986 5 Codes: BV14926373 2027 JA 03, BV14926375 2027 JA 03, BV14826372 2027 JA 04



For more information, you can visit the recall notice here.