On November 20, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published a recall notice for a number of Cadbury products, alerting consumers to potentially undeclared allergens.
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According to the notice, consumers are advised to “not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products.”
Cadbury Recall in Canada
The notice concerns a variety of Cadbury brand treat size bars as they may contain pistachio, which is not declared on the label. As such, the alert is classified as a Class I recall, meaning “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”
Notably, the recall was triggered by a consumer complain, with one reaction associated with the consumption of the products.
The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to further product recalls.
“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”
Product Information
- Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo Candy (treat size bar) (approx. 14.5g)
- No UPC
- Codes: 2026 JA 3, 2026 JA 4
- Cadbury brand Favourites – 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (498 g (45 count))
- UPC: 0 61200 01984 1
- Codes: BV13126371 2027 JA 03, BV13126372 2027 JA 03, BV13126373 2027 JA 03, BV13226371 2027 JA 03, BV13226372 2027 JA 03, BV13226373 2027 JA 03, BV13226376 2027 JA 04
- Cadbury brand Favourites – 90 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (993 g (90 count))
- UPC: 0 61200 01986 5
- Codes: BV14926373 2027 JA 03, BV14926375 2027 JA 03, BV14826372 2027 JA 04
For more information, you can visit the recall notice here.