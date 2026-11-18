Debuting this year is the Langley Christmas Village, an all-new free holiday experience that features delicious eats and drinks, festive entertainment every day, shopping, and photos with Santa!

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Langley Christmas Village

The people behind the new Langley Christmas Village are the same folks who host the Shipyards Christmas Market on Vancouver’s North Shore— a similarly free Christmas experience. They describe themselves as a “tight-knit team that cares deeply about what [they] build and the communities [they] build it for.”

Langley Christmas Village started with a simple idea: bring the tradition and atmosphere of a European Christmas market to the Fraser Valley and make it accessible to everyone. We’re bringing the same magic we brought to North Vancouver’s Shipyards Christmas Market right here to downtown Langley!

It’s going to be a huge festival packed with community vibes, holiday spirit, and plenty of festive food, drinks, and lights!

What to Expect

There’s tons of fun to be had at the Christmas Village.

Indulge in over 20 chalets that are serving up hot food and drink, as well as authentic European experiences like Glühwein mulled in cauldrons and roasted bratwurst. And while you’re at it, do some holiday shopping to discover handmade goods by B.C.-based artisans. There will be season-long chalets alongside rotating pop-up vendors, so there’s something new to see every time you visit.

As for entertainment, here’s what you can enjoy:

Live Entertainment Every Day : Choirs, jazz bands, carollers, magic shows, and more will perform across two stages. There’s also carol-oke!

: Choirs, jazz bands, carollers, magic shows, and more will perform across two stages. There’s also carol-oke! Magical Sleigh Ride : Santa’s sleigh is open for a magical virtual reality (VR) ride through snowy Lapland.

: Santa’s sleigh is open for a magical virtual reality (VR) ride through snowy Lapland. Santa’s Chalet : Grab your phone and camera for free pictures with Santa! You might even get some pictures with Mrs. Claus, too.

: Grab your phone and camera for free pictures with Santa! You might even get some pictures with Mrs. Claus, too. 36-ft. Christmas Tree: A giant Christmas Tree will tower over the Village, as well as sparkling light installations throughout the venue.

For a fee, you can also hop onto the Curling Rink, no experience required. You’ll have to book it, though, which you can do through here. And for the foodies, you can join a $90 tour that will take you through the best of the Village by a local guide.

Join a new Langley holiday tradition this season!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 26 – December 24, 2026

📍 Location: 20340 Fraser Highway, Langley

🎟️ More Info: Langley Christmas Village