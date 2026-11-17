Looking for Santa photos in Vancouver and nearby cities? From free community celebrations to cozy mountain workshops, there are plenty of places to meet the man in red. Gather your little ones, bring their Christmas wish lists and capture a little holiday magic at these Metro Vancouver spots.
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Free Santa Visits and Photos Around Metro Vancouver
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival — Surrey
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Visit Santa and enjoy a community celebration filled with sparkling lights and festive fun. Santa photos are free, with reservations opening November 4 at 10 a.m.
When: November 21–22, 2026
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza
Cost: Free
Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops — Tsawwassen
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Santa’s Wonderland is back for 2026 with a free 4×6 printed photo with Santa, a free shareable video and holiday activities for kids. Santa kicks things off with an arrival party on November 7 at 5 p.m., with festive treats and a free mini reindeer plush while supplies last. Photo reservations open November 1 for the first day of photos, with new slots opening seven days ahead.
When: Santa’s Arrival Party on November 7 at 5 p.m. | Santa photos November 8–December 24, 2026
Where: Bass Pro Shops, Tsawwassen Mills
Cost: Free photo and video. Additional photo packages are available for purchase.
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights — Cloverdale
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Bundle up and head to Cloverdale for a free parade with twinkling floats and a chance to wave to Santa. If you can, bring a non-perishable food item, baby item or unwrapped toy to support Storehouse Community Hub Society, Surrey Food Bank and BabyGoRound.
When: Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 6 p.m.
Where: Cloverdale Town Centre, Surrey
Cost: Free to watch. Donations are encouraged.
Pictures with Santa at Otter Trail Winery — Langley
Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Christmas elf, and get a free professional photo from Captured by Karm. Stay for live carolling and say hello to local firefighters and Langley RCMP. Spots are limited, so book through the link in the organizer’s Instagram bio.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Otter Trail Winery, 5974 248 Street, Langley
Cost: Free professional Santa photo. Donations to Canucks Autism Network are encouraged.
Santa at the Cannery — Richmond
Bring your phone or camera for a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Steveston’s Gulf of Georgia Cannery. Afterwards, snap a few more pictures at the festive photo spots around the museum. Free tickets for Santa photos are available starting November 15.
When: November 29, 2026; Santa photos from 2–4 p.m.
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery, 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Free; Santa photo ticket required
Meet Santa at the Shipyards Christmas Market
A Waterfront Santa Visit — North Vancouver
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Make your Santa visit part of a festive waterfront outing at the Shipyards Christmas Market. Santa will appear daily in his chalet or around the market, so check the schedule for photo opportunities before heading over.
When: November 27–December 24, 2026; Santa hours vary
Where: The Shipyards, North Vancouver
Cost: Free market admission
Mountain Santa Photos Near Vancouver
Santa at Seymour — North Vancouver
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Visit Santa inside his cozy, decorated yurt on Mount Seymour. Each booking includes a five-minute visit for up to four guests, an emailed digital photo and two tobogganing tickets. Even your furry family members are welcome.
When: Select dates November 28–December 24, 2026
Where: Mt Seymour, North Vancouver
Cost: Paid booking; check current package prices
The Peak of Christmas — North Vancouver
Head up Grouse Mountain to meet Santa in his workshop and enjoy a little mountaintop Christmas magic. Make a day of it with the Light Walk and seasonal activities, then purchase a Santa photo to take home. Photos are $5 each, with proceeds supporting Family Services of the North Shore.
When: November 20–December 24, 2026; Santa hours vary
Where: Grouse Mountain, 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Mountain admission or eligible pass required; photos $5 each
Photos with Santa at the Summit — Squamish
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Ride the Sea to Sky Gondola up to the Summit Lodge for a family photo with Santa. After your photo, stop by Santa’s Workshop for cookie decorating and holiday crafts, then take a stroll along the decorated Spirit Trail.
When: November 27–30 and December 4–7, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Summit Lodge at Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish
Cost: $30 for one digital photo or $40 for two. Gondola admission is separate, and advance booking is required.
Mall Santa Photos Around Metro Vancouver
Lansdowne Centre — Richmond
Swing by Lansdowne Centre for a traditional indoor Christmas portrait with Santa. Starting November 7, you can pick a time and browse photo packages online.
When: November 21–December 24, 2026
Where: Lansdowne Centre, Richmond
Cost: Check current photo package prices
Santa Photos at The City of Lougheed — Burnaby
The City of Lougheed has hosted classic indoor Santa portraits, with a festive backdrop for family photos and Christmas cards.
When: 2026 dates to be announced
Where: The City of Lougheed, 9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: 2026 photo package prices to be announced
Whether you’re planning Santa photos in Vancouver or a festive outing to a neighbouring city, a visit with the man in red is a sweet way to make memories with your little ones.