Looking for Santa photos in Vancouver and nearby cities? From free community celebrations to cozy mountain workshops, there are plenty of places to meet the man in red. Gather your little ones, bring their Christmas wish lists and capture a little holiday magic at these Metro Vancouver spots.

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Free Santa Visits and Photos Around Metro Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown Surrey BIA (@dtsurrey)

Visit Santa and enjoy a community celebration filled with sparkling lights and festive fun. Santa photos are free, with reservations opening November 4 at 10 a.m.

When: November 21–22, 2026

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@jenunboxed_)

Santa’s Wonderland is back for 2026 with a free 4×6 printed photo with Santa, a free shareable video and holiday activities for kids. Santa kicks things off with an arrival party on November 7 at 5 p.m., with festive treats and a free mini reindeer plush while supplies last. Photo reservations open November 1 for the first day of photos, with new slots opening seven days ahead.

When: Santa’s Arrival Party on November 7 at 5 p.m. | Santa photos November 8–December 24, 2026

Where: Bass Pro Shops, Tsawwassen Mills

Cost: Free photo and video. Additional photo packages are available for purchase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chamber of Commerce for Cloverdale, Clayton, Campbell Heights (@cloverdalecoc)

Bundle up and head to Cloverdale for a free parade with twinkling floats and a chance to wave to Santa. If you can, bring a non-perishable food item, baby item or unwrapped toy to support Storehouse Community Hub Society, Surrey Food Bank and BabyGoRound.

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Where: Cloverdale Town Centre, Surrey

Cost: Free to watch. Donations are encouraged.

Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Christmas elf, and get a free professional photo from Captured by Karm. Stay for live carolling and say hello to local firefighters and Langley RCMP. Spots are limited, so book through the link in the organizer’s Instagram bio.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Otter Trail Winery, 5974 248 Street, Langley

Cost: Free professional Santa photo. Donations to Canucks Autism Network are encouraged.

Bring your phone or camera for a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Steveston’s Gulf of Georgia Cannery. Afterwards, snap a few more pictures at the festive photo spots around the museum. Free tickets for Santa photos are available starting November 15.

When: November 29, 2026; Santa photos from 2–4 p.m.

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery, 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free; Santa photo ticket required

Meet Santa at the Shipyards Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Mata Hipol (@hipolkevin)

Make your Santa visit part of a festive waterfront outing at the Shipyards Christmas Market. Santa will appear daily in his chalet or around the market, so check the schedule for photo opportunities before heading over.

When: November 27–December 24, 2026; Santa hours vary

Where: The Shipyards, North Vancouver

Cost: Free market admission

Mountain Santa Photos Near Vancouver

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Visit Santa inside his cozy, decorated yurt on Mount Seymour. Each booking includes a five-minute visit for up to four guests, an emailed digital photo and two tobogganing tickets. Even your furry family members are welcome.

When: Select dates November 28–December 24, 2026

Where: Mt Seymour, North Vancouver

Cost: Paid booking; check current package prices

Head up Grouse Mountain to meet Santa in his workshop and enjoy a little mountaintop Christmas magic. Make a day of it with the Light Walk and seasonal activities, then purchase a Santa photo to take home. Photos are $5 each, with proceeds supporting Family Services of the North Shore.

When: November 20–December 24, 2026; Santa hours vary

Where: Grouse Mountain, 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Mountain admission or eligible pass required; photos $5 each

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea To Sky Gondola (@seatoskygondola)

Ride the Sea to Sky Gondola up to the Summit Lodge for a family photo with Santa. After your photo, stop by Santa’s Workshop for cookie decorating and holiday crafts, then take a stroll along the decorated Spirit Trail.

When: November 27–30 and December 4–7, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Summit Lodge at Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish

Cost: $30 for one digital photo or $40 for two. Gondola admission is separate, and advance booking is required.

Mall Santa Photos Around Metro Vancouver

Swing by Lansdowne Centre for a traditional indoor Christmas portrait with Santa. Starting November 7, you can pick a time and browse photo packages online.

When: November 21–December 24, 2026

Where: Lansdowne Centre, Richmond

Cost: Check current photo package prices

The City of Lougheed has hosted classic indoor Santa portraits, with a festive backdrop for family photos and Christmas cards.

When: 2026 dates to be announced

Where: The City of Lougheed, 9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: 2026 photo package prices to be announced

Whether you’re planning Santa photos in Vancouver or a festive outing to a neighbouring city, a visit with the man in red is a sweet way to make memories with your little ones.