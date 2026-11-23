There are plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit in the Township of Langley throughout November and December, with a festive lineup of events and experiences for all ages.

From movie sets transformed into magical Christmas destinations and dazzling light displays that bring the season to life, to charming holiday markets showcasing local makers, artists and small businesses, there are plenty of opportunities to embrace the magic of the season.

RELATED: Where to See and Take Photos with Santa Around Metro Vancouver

Whether checking off the holiday shopping list, enjoying a festive outing with family and friends, or simply soaking up the sights, sounds and seasonal treats, the Township of Langley has something to make the holidays feel a little more special.

Check out the following festive events, and for even more holiday happenings throughout the season, visit tourism-langley.ca/events.

Holiday Events

Glow Christmas Treasures, Nov. 19 – Jan. 2, 2027 (select dates)

Glow Langley is celebrating its 10th season, and this year they’re taking the holidays under the sea!

Explore more than a million twinkling lights as you follow Santa’s crew on an underwater adventure, complete with glowing sea creatures, colourful displays and the updated three-storey Crystal Palace. There’s also live entertainment, festive food, an artisan market and plenty of activities for the kids.

For more details and tickets, visit langley.glowgardens.com.

Merry & Bright at Martini Town, Nov. 20 – Dec. 31 (select dates)

Ever wanted to walk through the set of a holiday movie? Here’s your chance!

Martini Town opens its working outdoor film set to the public for Merry & Bright, with streets and storefronts decorated for the holidays. This year, you’ll find a 30-foot tree made entirely of presents, live entertainment, visits with Santa (until Dec. 23), a holiday market, and plenty of festive food and drinks.

Tickets must be booked online in advance. For more details and tickets, visit merrybright.ca.

Holiday Lights in Williams Park, Dec. 12 – 27

Holiday Lights is a free drive-through event featuring over 215,000 lights and festive displays. Family and friends can enjoy this holiday experience from the comfort of their vehicle.

Dates: December 12 to December 27, 2026 (closed December 24, 25 and 26)

Location: Williams Park – 68 Avenue and 238 Street (closed to pedestrians during this event)

Hours: Open nightly from 6–10 pm

Advance online registration is required. Drop-ins are not permitted. For more details and registration, visit tol.ca/holidaylights.

Holiday Markets



Holiday Market at Chapter Estates, Nov. 27 and 28

Visitors are invited to get into the holiday spirit at the Chapter Estates Holiday Market. Held in the warm, indoor Atrium, the market features more than 25 vendors offering a variety of unique finds and thoughtful gifts for everyone on the holiday shopping list. Friday, November 27 from 5–9 pm; Saturday, November 28 from 11 am–3 pm. More details at tourism-langley.ca/event/holiday-market-at-chapter-estates.

Fort Langley Holiday Market – hosted by Made in the 604, Nov. 29

Taking place at the Fort Langley Community Hall, the market, hosted by Made in the 604, will feature unique finds from more than 35 local makers, artists and small businesses. Sunday, November 29 from 11 am–5 pm. More details at tourism-langley.ca/event/fort-langley-holiday-market-hosted-by-madeinthe604.

Christmas at Estate 1909 Winery, Dec. 4 – 6

For one weekend in December, the historic barn at Estate 1909 will transform into a festive holiday market filled with twinkling lights, beautiful finds and a curated collection of local makers. Guests can also enjoy local wine, delicious food and more while browsing the offerings. Friday, December 4 from 5–9 pm; Saturday, December 5 from 10 am–4 pm; Sunday, December 6 from 10 am–4 pm. More details at tourism-langley.ca/event/christmas-at-estate-1909-winery.

Santa’s Coming to Manners Cider, Dec. 13

The afternoon promises plenty of Christmas magic, with festive sips, holiday shopping and opportunities to make memories with family and friends. Guests can book a photo session with Santa for $25, which includes one edited photo for groups of up to four people, browse unique gifts from six thoughtfully curated local vendors, and enjoy a cozy hot chocolate bar. Cider will also be available for the grown-ups. Sunday, December 13 from 12–4 pm. tourism-langley.ca/event/santas-coming-to-manners.