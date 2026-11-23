After twenty years of providing free meals across Metro Vancouver, Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK) is celebrating their anniversary, marked by a major milestone: the opening of their first permanent location in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Initially purchased in November 2021, the location finally opened to the public this year, offering up hot food to those in need.

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Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen

Since October 2006, GNFK has been providing free meals in the Downtown Eastside, as well as across the Lower Mainland, under the principles of Guru Nanak: Love All Feed All.

Every weekend, meals are prepared by teams of volunteers. Their main weekly event takes place in the Downtown Eastside as they give away free meals every Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to the dedication of GNFK’s volunteers and sponsors, over 10,000 nutritious hot vegetarian meals and drinks are cooked for those who need it most each month.

In August 2026, GNFK opened its first permanent kitchen in the Downtown Eastside. Purchased back in November 2021, its acquisition was made possible from generous donations from the community via fundraising events and an interest-free loan of $1.5 million from a supporter.

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In an announcement, GNFK wrote that the building had to undergo extensive renovations as they added “a fully functional commercial kitchen and residential units.”

On top of that, they have future plans to offer free counselling, health clinics, and meditation facilities.

“Without your support we will not be able to successfully launch our progammes. Your continued support is appreciated.”

You can find the new GNFK location at 245 E Hastings St., Vancouver.