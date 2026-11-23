It’s the last week of November! The holidays are really starting now, so now is the best time to get a head start on all these fun, festive events. Whether you’re visiting a market or skating across an ice rink, we’ve got plenty for you to do this week in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: 59+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This November

Holiday Kick-off Events

The holidays are approaching, and Metro Vancouver is lighting up with tons of festive cheer. We’ve compiled all the holiday going-ons throughout the city, so you can make sure you hit up every single one to maximize on how many light displays, markets, and tree lightings you visit this year.

Tree Lighting Celebrations

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting | November 27

🎟️ More Info : Vancouver Tree Lighting

| November 27 : Vancouver Tree Lighting Holiday Cheer at the Pier | November 28

🎟️ More Info: Holiday Cheer at the Pier

Light Displays

Markets & Shopping

Other Festive Fun

Family-Friendly Things to Do

Disney on Ice presents: Jump In

Disney On Ice presents Jump In is coming to Vancouver from November 25 to 29, 2026, bringing more than 50 Disney characters, familiar songs and colourful worlds together in one big family night out.

📅 Date: November 25 – 29, 2026

📍 Location: Pacific Coliseum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Disney on Ice

Ongoing Family-Friendly Fun

These are events that are happening all throughout the month with reoccurring dates, so you can hit them up multiple times to maximize the fun!

The Robot Zoo | October 9 – April 4

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : The Robot Zoo

| October 9 – April 4 🎟️ : The Robot Zoo Game Changers | October 16 – January 24, 2027

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Game Changers

| October 16 – January 24, 2027 🎟️ : Game Changers Astra Lumina | Opens October 22 and runs until December 31

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Astra Lumina

| Opens October 22 and runs until December 31 🎟️ : Astra Lumina Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays | Films available on select Saturdays

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Markets to Shop At

Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale Looking for an excuse to get some new additions for your makeup collection? The Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale is the perfect chance to do exactly that, happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. Running from November 26 to 29, 2026, it’s going to be four days of amazing deals on all your favourite brands, starting at 50% off! 📅 Date: November 26 – 29, 2026 📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall B 🎟️ More Info: Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale

Emily Carr University Student Art Sale The Student Art Sale is back with works from over 250 artists and designers, and it’s your chance to find something truly original! From paintings, photographs and prints to ceramics, homewares and textiles, there is truly a piece for everyone in your life to enjoy. 📅 Date: November 26 – 28, 2026 📍 Location: Emily Carr University of Art + Design 🎟️ More Info: Emily Carr University Annual Student Art Sale

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Premium Chocolate Tasting: A Guided Tasting & Social Experience Join CoFunction for a guided chocolate-tasting experience provided by Andina Fine Goods and CoFunction Event Spaces, featuring the exceptional flavours of Paccari, an award-winning Ecuadorian chocolate brand. 📅 Dates: November 28, 2026 📍 Location: 1933 Triumph St 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Premium Chocolate Tasting: A Guided Tasting & Social Experience in Vancouver

Ongoing Food Events

The best part about being in Metro Vancouver is that there’s so much delicious food no matter where you look, and these ongoing food events are making sure that your every craving is satisfied.

Surf & Turf Sunday at The Blarney Stone| Every Sunday from April 19 – November 29

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Arts, Music, and Plays

The Fire in Our Hearts: Vancouver Gala Screening with Q&A The Gala Screening of Award-winning documentary film The Fire In Our Hearts comes to Vancouver’s Park Theatre on November 29, 2026, including a Q&A with Josias Tschanz and other prominent guest speakers and experts. 📅 Dates: November 29, 2026 📍 Location: Park Theatre 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Fire in Our Hearts: Vancouver Gala Screening with Q&A

Recurring Arts Events

Metro Van’s arts scene always has something new for you to experience. These are a bunch of events that are happening throughout the month.

Murder is a Drag | Select dates between September 25 – December 11

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Murder is a Drag

| Select dates between September 25 – December 11 🎟️ : Murder is a Drag Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA | November 4 – December 15

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA 2026

| November 4 – December 15 🎟️ : Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA 2026 Lost Souls of Gastown | Now until November 29

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : The Lost Souls of Gastown

| Now until November 29 🎟️ : The Lost Souls of Gastown ELF: The Musical | November 12 – December 27

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: ELF: The Musical

Conventions + Shows to Hit Up