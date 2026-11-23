A Stanley Park favourite is getting festive for the holiday season. Stanley’s Bar & Grill, tucked inside the historic Stanley Park Pavilion, is again transforming into a Winter Lodge for the season: a cozy alpine cabin with twinkling lights, a crackling fireplace, plaid, faux fur and hearty après-style comfort food. No skis required.

Dine by the fireplace in the main dining room adorned with vintage skis, sleds, and twinkling lights, or head to the heated, clear-top tent themed with a winter forest of trees, birch branches and a Lodge Lounge with a fire feature. Come hungry, because the menu is packed with seasonal favourites.

What to expect at Stanley’s Winter Lodge

Fireside Feasts: Warm up with hearty holiday plates, including Baked Brie with cranberry compote, Hearty Winter Chili with buttery cornbread and Braised Beef Short Rib, then save room for Traditional Sticky Toffee Pudding or a Chocolate Fondue for two.

Warm up with hearty holiday plates, including Baked Brie with cranberry compote, Hearty Winter Chili with buttery cornbread and Braised Beef Short Rib, then save room for Traditional Sticky Toffee Pudding or a Chocolate Fondue for two. Après-Ski Sips: Sip something festive, from The Lift Ticket and a Maple Old Fashioned with your choice of smoke to Winter Wonderland, Local BC Hot Mulled Wine and Cabin Cocoa.

Sip something festive, from The Lift Ticket and a Maple Old Fashioned with your choice of smoke to Winter Wonderland, Local BC Hot Mulled Wine and Cabin Cocoa. Photo-Ready Arrival: Snap a photo with the vintage sled at the lodge-style entrance before heading inside.

Plan your visit

Dates and Hours: Open November 25, 2026 to January 31, 2027, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except December 28 and 29. Also closed December 5, December 13 and Christmas Day.

Open November 25, 2026 to January 31, 2027, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except December 28 and 29. Also closed December 5, December 13 and Christmas Day. Reservations: Reservations are encouraged during peak periods and can be booked stanleysbargrill.com. Walk-ins are welcome, based on availability.

Reservations are encouraged during peak periods and can be booked stanleysbargrill.com. Walk-ins are welcome, based on availability. Getting there: Stanley’s is a 3-minute walk from the Stanley Park Bus Loop (Route 19), with easy access via Georgia Street and the Lions Gate Bridge. Paid parking is available at Easy Park (Lot #62), and the lodge is steps from the Rose Garden and Pipeline Road.

The Winter Lodge at Stanley’s is the place to gather this winter. For the full menu and information about Stanley’s Bar & Grill, please visit stanleysbargrill.com

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: November 25, 2026 – January 31, 2027

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Winter Lodge