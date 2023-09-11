604 Now

Richmond Culture Days 2023

Mark your calendars! From September 22 – October 15, let your curiosity lead you as Richmond transforms into a haven of arts, culture, and unexpected wonders for Culture Days!

Experience creativity in every corner, share in the joy, and celebrate together as Richmond artists and arts organizations offer inspiring interactive events and behind-the-scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices, all for FREE.

With over 70 in-person and digital events in Richmond, there’s something for everyone.

You can learn more about the event online.

Location

Richmond Cultural Centre

7700 Minoru Gate
Richmond, BC V6Y 1R9 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    September 22

  • End Date

    October 15

  • Tickets

    Free admission

