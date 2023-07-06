It has been an amazingly sunny and warm week, and for once, the weather does not seem to be cooling down right before the weekend, This means that you can go out and enjoy all the fun things that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

From outdoor concerts to delicious food festivals, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this sunny July weekend. It will be hot out though, so remember to stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen!

RELATED: 41 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this July

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Carnaval del Sol

Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this weekend. The festival is hosting a month long worth of events, with the largest one being the Carnaval this weekend. There will be an opening night concert on Friday, and then a 2 day celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators can expect artists, music, food, a beer garden and several exhibitors at the event, all with a Latin flair. The event starts at 12 pm and goes till past 10 pm. Tickets to attend are currently available for $15 or $20 at the door, with VIP passes also available.

Where & When: July 7 to 9 from 12-10 pm at David Lam Park, Vancouver

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

Bubble tea lovers can unite at the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival. Get your boba fix at the Swanguard Stadium in Burnaby, where there will be plenty of booths, from food and drink to other retailers. There will also be live performances and fun activities, along with a free outdoor movie on Friday and Saturday from 8-10 pm. Where they will be screening Spiderman – No Way Home, and Minions – the Rise of Gru.

Day passes to the event is $10, with a 3 day pass being only $15. The event is also free for kids under 12. Here is the schedule for the 3 day event:

July 7: 3pm to 10pm (gates closed at 8:30pm)

July 8: 12pm to 10pm (gates closed at 8:30pm)

July 9: 12pm to 7pm (gates closed at 5:30pm)

When & Where: July 7 to 9 at Swangard Stadium, 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Khatsahlano Street Party (Free Entry)

Vancouver’s largest free music festival is returning to Kitsilano this weekend. This event has become a cherished tradition in Vancouver, uniting the finest local artists, live performances, and culinary delights to create an extravagant summer festivity.

Every year, tens of thousands of visitors flock to this full-day street extravaganza, transforming the avenue into a vibrant spectacle adorned with more than 50 food vendors, temporary shops, art exhibitions, and inviting beer gardens.

When & Where: July 8 from 11am – 9 pm on West 4th Avenue

Symphony at Sunset (Free Entry)

Don’t miss out on this popular Vancouver tradition. Symphony at Sunset Beach is an unforgettable free event that highlights the summer season. Last year, over 15,000 attendees flocked to Sunset Beach Park to enjoy the captivating classical music led by VSO Music Director, Maestro Otto Tausk.

This year, the VSO has curated an amazing program featuring a diverse range of music, from Star Wars to Jurassic Park. Grab your picnic essentials and head to the beach early to secure your spot as seating is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

When & Where: July 8 from 8 -930pm at 1204 Beach Avenue

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Vancouver Greek Summerfest (Free Entry)

The Vancouver Greek Summerfest is coming back this weekend and it is free to attend. Per usual, it will be taking place at the Greek Orthodox Community of East Vancouver on the intersection of Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue, located near the Burnaby border. This exciting event spans 2 weekends and over eight days. It promises amazing food, a thrilling lineup of activities, such as live band performances, captivating cultural showcases, and much more.

When & Where: July 6-9 and 13-16, from 11 am to late at 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

BC Halal Food Fest (Free Entry)

This weekend, Holland Park will be hosting the second annual BC Halal Food Fest. The event celebrates the diverse world of Halal Food, showcasing cuisines from various corners of the globe.

Attendees can enter for FREE and explore a selection of over 60 vendors offering food, drinks, and unique bazaar items.

When & Where: July 8 and 9 from 12-9 pm at Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Vancouver Art Gallery Free Entry Friday

The Vancouver Art Gallery recently launched a new program where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: June 2 from 4-8 pm at the Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Festival Afloat

During the summer season, RAVEN is organizing a sequence of concerts that aim to support access to justice for Indigenous communities, both on the water and on land. These floating performances can be observed from the shoreline, or you can paddle up to the sailboat stage using a canoe, kayak, or SUP. Join in by laying out a blanket or docking a boat to show your backing for Indigenous-led environmental justice. Tickets start at $10, and can be purchased online prior to the show.

When & Where: July 9 at 6:30 pm at Jericho Beach

Vancouver Craft Beer Week Festival

VCBW is hosting a one-day craft beer and music festival with more than 150 beers to sample. Of course, there will also be lots of food trucks and live entertainment on-site as well. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online.

When & Where: July 8 from 3-7 pm at PNE/Playland, 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival (Free Entry)

This festival showcases captivating performances, engaging exhibitions, and captivating Taiwanese cinema, all taking place over a week long period. The outdoor activities of the festival unfold at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery, spanning from June 30th to July 2nd. Within this lively setting, visitors can indulge in a diverse array of multicultural performances, engaging workshops, captivating art exhibitions, and delightful kids’ crafts.

Beyond the free activities, the festival also presents ticketed events and online movies, providing additional avenues for entertainment and engagement. You can check out their website for exact event details.

When & Where: June 30 to July 8 at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery and other venues

On Your Block Festival (Free Entry)

Prepare for a vibrant free community cultural festival in New Westminster, where neighbors and the community come together to foster connection and engagement.

This delightful event offers a multitude of attractions, including delectable cuisine, captivating live music, local entertainment, entertaining games, engaging activities for children, exciting giveaways, and much more.

When & Where: July 8 at Tipperary Park, New Westminster

Brewery & The Beast

This popular event returns for another year of delicious eats. Join in on all the fun at this one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things food and drink. It’s best known for its selection of meats and beer. So bring your stretchy pants. Tickets are just under $200 and includes a number of food and drink samples. Tickets sold out fast, but if you’re able to get your hands on some you’re in for a great event

When & Where: July 9 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Outdoor Movie Nights Langley (Free Entry)

Langley will be hosting their first outdoor movie nights this Summer. They event will take place on the first Friday of every month from the months of July, August, and September at Douglas Park. This Friday, they will be playing Top Gun Maverick, around 9:30 pm.

There are also a number of other free outdoor movies throughout Metro Vancouver, although most of them are not on the weekend. You can check out our full guide here.

When & Where: First Friday of the month, July 7, Aug 4, Sept 1 at around sundown at Douglas Park

Cars and Hoops 2023

On Saturday, July 8, the eagerly awaited second edition of Cars and Hoops will be held at Richmond Olympic Oval Riverside Plaza. This event promises an impressive showcase of over 80 electric, luxury, exotic, and supercars for attendees to admire.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a lineup of renowned basketball players who will demonstrate their skills and entertain the audience with their basketball prowess. In addition to the remarkable car collection, Cars and Hoops is also supporting a charitable cause, as it serves as a fundraiser for the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Tickets cost $25-$50, and can be purchased online.

When & Where: July 8 from11 am to 5 pm at the Richmond Olympic Riverside Plaza, 6111 River Road, Richmond

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders: Pride Match

This weekend’s Whitecap game coincides with their 10th annual Pride Match. As part of the celebration, the team is organizing Vancouver’s biggest drag happy hour.

There will be a full day of fun activities, starting with the VWFC2 match at 2 pm, Pride Happy Hour from 3 to 7 pm, and finally the kickoff at 7:30 pm. Fans who attend this outdoor event will be treated to captivating drag performances by renowned artists including Batty Banks, Bibi Souphresh, Genesis, Jerrilynn Spears, Kara Juku, and Tiffany Ann Co. The lively atmosphere will be maintained by DJ Nick Bertossi, singer-songwriter Matthew Presidente, and host Synthia Kiss. While enjoying the Caps & Queens show, attendees can also take advantage of $5 drink specials, exciting prize giveaways, and more.

When & Where: July 8, from 2-10pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Vancouver Bandits VS. Ottawa BlackJacks

This Sunday, Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the Ottawa BlackJacks at the Langley Events Centre. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

When & Where: July 9 at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

Starting this Friday, this well-loved block party series returns this weekend at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Snoop Dogg – High School Reunion Tour

Snoop Dogg, the renowned entertainer and rapper, will be performing in Vancouver this week. This is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year. As the iconic rapper has brought together an all-star lineup of artists, featuring Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, as well as special guest DJ Drama.

Ticket’s may still be available last minute, or if you’re lucky you may spot the rapper in and around Metro Vancouver this weekend.

When & Where: July 7 from 6-9pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Warehouse Sale – Stand-Up Paddleboards and Children’s Play Equipment

This Saturday and Sunday, ZRAY.ca and Fun-Zone.ca will be hosting their annual warehouse sale in Vancouver. There will be sales on toys, kids playground equipment, summer water sport equipment, and much more.

When & Where: July 8-9 from 10am – 4pm at 271 East 2nd Ave (Around Back), Vancouver

Sun & Soil Concert Series

Experience the tastes and sounds of the Fraser Valley with the Sun & Soil Concert Series, featuring a diverse mix of local artists and highlighting venues all across the Valley. You’ll be able to celebrate with locally grown and prepared foods at a variety of countryside locations on a variety of dates throughout the summer

Their first event takes place this Saturday at the Fraser Valley Cider Company, featuring Antonio Larosa. Tickets are currently on sale for $130 per person.

When & Where: July 8th from 6 – 8 pm at the Fraser Valley Cider Company, 22128 16 Ave, Langley Twp

More Cheez, Plz! Sunday Drag Brunch – Mount Pleasant

Join your hosts Valentina and Phyllis Hull as they whip up a frenzy at your local pizzeria. Joined by special guests, you’ll savor this experience for a long time! More Cheez, Plz is the new drag brunch creating delicious memories for you and your loved ones. With such yummy toppings, there is something for all palates and diets. Tickets start at $15.

When & Where: July 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Pizzeria Barbarella, 654 East Broadway, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

This year, Metro Vancouver will be having an Ice Cream Festival and it starts this week! There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster just opened last Friday, June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit Big Splash Waterpark

This massive water park near Vancouver is known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun. It officially reopened for the summer season on July 1, and it’s the perfect spot to cool down on a hot day. General admission (age 4+) is $35, and seasonal family passes are available.

Located in Tsawwassen, Big Splash is just a 25 minute drive from Vancouver. Yes, you’re that close to all that fun.

When & Where: July 1 – Sept 4 from 11am – 6 pm at 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Visit Playland

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, reopened on June 3rd. Experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets can be purchased online for $29.

When & Where: March 3rd -End of Summer at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Catch a Movie

Free Outdoor Movies

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Saturday, July 8: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Family Favourites

Saturday, July 15: Free Willy

Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the Elemental & Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Summer Music Series ‘Tunes & Treasures’

If you’re looking for family-friendly summer activities, McArthurGlen Vancouver is offering a free live music series, Tunes & Treasures. Every Friday from June 30 to July 29, from 1-3 p.m., guests will be greeted with live musical performances by talented local artists at the center’s fountain.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 30 – July 29 from 1-3 pm at Fountain at the McArthurGlen, 7899 Templeton Station Rd #1000, Richmond

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Whistler’s Nourish Spring Series by Cornucopia

If you’re up for taking a little trip north, Whistler is celebrating the Spring season by hosting a number of delicious dining events spanning the whole month. Nourish Spring Series presented by Cornucopia will be featuring fresh menus, fresh cocktails, and a fresh perspective.

When & Where: June 2-30 at various participating locations in Whistler