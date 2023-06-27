Summer is officially in full swing, and July is the best month for going out and finding things to do in Vancouver.

Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, this guide will provide you with a curated list of must-attend events in the city.

From outdoor festivals to music concerts, food fairs, and more there is so much to do. So pack your sunscreen, grab your shades, and get ready to enjoy the best of what Vancouver has to offer this July

Things to do in Vancouver this July

Canada Day Festivities – July 1

Every year, on July 1st, celebrations takes over Metro Vancouver. Although fireworks has been cancelled, there are still tons of fun festivities in downtown Vancouver to do. Especially around Canada Place.

There are tons of celebrations taking place in the neighbouring cities as well, ending with a firework show at 10 pm.

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Exhibition Park (Light show)

Burnaby – Central Park

Coquitlam – Lafarge Lake Town Centre Park

Port Coquitlam – Castle Park

Richmond – Steveston Harbour

Surrey – Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

White Rock – Memorial Park

When & Where: July 1 all over Metro Vancouver

Big Splash Waterpark Opens – July 1

This massive waterpark near Vancouver is known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun, and it’s officially reopening on July 1 for the summer season. General admission (age 4+) is $35, and seasonal family passes are available.

Located in Tsawwassen, Big Splash is just a 25 minute drive from Vancouver. Yes, you’re that close to all that fun.

When & Where: July 1 – Sept 4 from 11am – 6 pm at 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Free Outdoor Movies – July – August

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge!

So, gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic. Remember though, these are extremely popular events, so arrive early to secure a spot and make the most of the experience.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Friday, July 7th from around sundown at Douglas Park, Langley

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival – July 1-2

This music festival draws nearly 1800 artists and attracting over half a million Jazz enthusiasts. The event spans a couple of weeks, and typically features around 300 concerts held at almost three dozen venues throughout Vancouver. Some popular spots are the Vancouver Art Gallery, Granville Island and David Lam Park.

To explore the lineup of free concerts available in regular years, please refer to the Jazz Concert website.

When & Where: June 23-July 2 at various venues across Vancouver

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival – July 1-8

This festival showcases captivating performances, engaging exhibitions, and captivating Taiwanese cinema, all taking place over a week long period. The outdoor activities of the festival unfold at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery, spanning from June 30th to July 2nd. Within this lively setting, visitors can indulge in a diverse array of multicultural performances, engaging workshops, captivating art exhibitions, and delightful kids’ crafts.

Beyond the free activities, the festival also presents ticketed events and online movies, providing additional avenues for entertainment and engagement.

When & Where: June 30 to July 8 at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery and other venues

White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier – July 6 – Aug 24

The iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer. Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. This year, guests can expect a lineup of 5 shows.

When & Where: Every Thursday night, July 6 to August 24 from 7-10pm at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners, White Rock

Stanley Park’s Theatre Under The Stars – July 6 Aug 26

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl. This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights. Tickets range from $20-$55.

When & Where: July 6 – Aug 26 from 8-10 pm at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Vancouver Art Gallery Free Entry Friday – July 7

The Vancouver Art Gallery recently launched a new program where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: July 7 from 4-8 pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival – July 7

Bubble tea lovers can unite at the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival. Get your boba fix at the Swanguard Stadium in Burnaby, where there will be plenty of booths, from food and drink to other retailers. Day passes to the event is $10, with a 3 day pass being only $15. The event is also free for kids under 12.

When & Where: July 7 from 3pm to 10pm, July 8 from 12pm to 10pm, July 9 from 12pm to 7pm at Swangard Stadium, 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Fort Langley Night Market – July 7 – Aug 25

The popular Fort Langley Night Market is set to make a return for another year of excitement and entertainment. This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails, as well as captivating live music performances. When & Where: Every Friday, July 7- August 25, from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Khatsahlano Street Party – July 8

Vancouver’s largest free music festival is returning to Kitsilano this Summer. This event has become a cherished tradition in Vancouver, uniting the finest local artists, live performances, and culinary delights to create an extravagant summer festivity.

Every year, tens of thousands of visitors flock to this full-day street extravaganza, transforming the avenue into a vibrant spectacle adorned with more than 50 food vendors, temporary shops, art exhibitions, and inviting beer gardens.

When & Where: July 8 from 11am to 9pm on West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver Craft Beer Week Festival – July 8

VCBW is hosting a one-day craft beer and music festival with more than 150 beers to sample. Of course, there will also be lots of food trucks and live entertainment on-site as well. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online.

When & Where: July 8 from 3 – 7 pm at PNE/Playland, 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

On Your Block Festival – July 8

Prepare for a vibrant free community cultural festival in New Westminster, where neighbors and the community come together to foster connection and engagement.

This delightful event offers a multitude of attractions, including delectable cuisine, captivating live music, local entertainment, entertaining games, engaging activities for children, exciting giveaways, and much more.

When & Where: July 8 from 1-9 pm at Tipperary Park, New Westminster

Festival Afloat – July 9

During the summer season, RAVEN is organizing a sequence of concerts that aim to support access to justice for Indigenous communities, both on the water and on land. These floating performances can be observed from the shoreline, or you can paddle up to the sailboat stage using a canoe, kayak, or SUP. Join in by laying out a blanket or docking a boat to show your backing for Indigenous-led environmental justice. Tickets start at $10, and can be purchased online prior to the show.

When & Where: July 9 at 6:30 pm at Jericho Beach

Carnaval del Sol- July 8-9

Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this July. Spectators can expect artists, music, food, a beer garden and several exhibitors at the event, all with a Latin flair. General admission to the event is $15, with kids under 12 and seniors over 65 free.

There is also an opening night concert on July 7th, as well as a series of events throughout the month.

Where & When: July 8 to 9 from 12-10pm at David Lam Park, Vancouver

Brewery & The Beast – July 9

This popular event returns for another year of delicious eats. Join in on all the fun at this one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things food and drink. It’s best known for its selection of meats and beer. So bring your stretchy pants. Tickets are just under $200 and includes a number of food and drink samples. Be quick though if you want to go, as the tickets sell out fast.

When & Where: July 9 from 12-4pm at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Chow Down Chinatown

Get some tasty takeout from a restaurant in Chinatown and bring it to David Lam Hall for a fun free night of entertainment. Enjoy exciting Kung Fu movies, live saxophone music by Eric, and lively beats from Chynatruckerfunk!

When & Where: July 14 from 6-9 pm at David Lam Hall, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver 50 East Pender St, Vancouver

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival – July 14-16

This 3 day music event will showcases an impressive lineup of over 60 performances by artists hailing from more than a dozen different countries. Performers this year’s includes Susan O’Neil, Celeigh Cardinal, Blick Bassy and Las Cafeteras. Tickets to the festival ranges from $130 – $200.

When & Where: July 14-16 from 6 – 11pm at Jericho Beach Park

Symphony in the Park – July 15

The 34th annual free concert at Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra returns. This is a free family event with activities and food trucks. Guests can bring a blanket or chair and a picnic and settle in for a wonderful evening of music.

When & Where: July 15 from 7:30-9:30 pm at Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series – July 15

Red Truck is hosting its 7th annual summer concert series, featuring a diverse lineup of local and international performers. This three-show outdoor concert series brings together music, food, and beer in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Tickets are currently on sale and starts at about $55 for their events on July 15 and Aug. 12 at Red Truck Beer Company.

When & Where: July 15 from 4-10pm at Red Truck Brewery 295 East 1st Avenue Vancouver

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest – July 21-23

Get messy with all things ribs at Port Moody Rotary Ribfest. It’s taking place for three days in July and will feature family-friendly activities, live music and a beer garden.

When & Where: July 21-23 from 11am – 9pm at Rocky Point Park, Port Moody

Surrey Fusion Festival – July 22-23

One of Surrey’s largest (and most vibrant) celebrations is set to return for one weekend only this summer. The annual Surrey Fusion Festival will bring live entertainment, dance battles, food and more to Holland Park. and the best part is, admission is free to attend

When & Where: July 22 and 23 from 11am-10pm at Holland Park, Surrey

Caribbean Days Celebration Festival – July 30

For the 2nd year in a row, Coquitlam will be hosting BC’s biggest Caribbean Day Celebration this summer. The popular annual event is free to attend and open to all ages. It attracts over 60,000 people annually, featuring a parade, great food, entertainment, and a variety of activities.

When & Where: July 30 from 11am – 7pm at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Honda Celebration of Light + Red Bull Show – July 22, 26, 29

Once again, the shores of English Bay in Vancouver will be illuminated as the Honda Celebration of Light returns this summer. This is one of the most popular events of the years, drawing huge crowds at various great viewing spots around the city.

The organizers of this renowned fireworks competition have announced that the three-night extravaganza will make its comeback in 2023 . Kicking off the competition will be the team representing Australia on Saturday, July 22, followed by Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and The Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

The Red Bull Airshow with Pete McLeod will also be returning to English Bay. The show starts prior to the fireworks at 7:40 pm each night with an exhilarating aerobatics performance.

When & Where: July 22, 26, 29 starting around 10pm at English Bay in Vancouver

Ongoing Things to do

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Visit Playland

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, reopened on June 3rd. Experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouve

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd -End of Summer at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Cypress Mountain Just Reopened

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster just opened June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Drive in Movie

Summer is the best time to catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the The Flash & Spiderman – Across the Spider-verse

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.