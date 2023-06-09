Steveston Salmon Festival + Parade
The Steveston Salmon Festival is a beloved event that celebrates the region’s rich fishing heritage and the mighty salmon.
With a history dating back over 75 years, the festival has become a cherished tradition that attracts locals and visitors from near and far.
RELATED: Richmond Night Market Returns With an Enchanted Theme
Steveston Salmon Festival 2023
This year, the festival will once again take place on Canada Day, July 1.
It will offers a full day of festivities, entertainment, mouthwatering salmon cuisine, and it will feature the return of the popular Canada Day parade.
The highlight of the event is the Salmon Barbecue, where skilled volunteers grill thousands of pounds of salmon, delighting attendees with the tantalizing aroma and flavors of this iconic fish.
The majority of activities will take place between 10 am and 4 pm. Attendees will have a variety of activities to explore, including:
- Parade + Kids Bike Parade
- Salmon Bake
- Pancake Breakfast
- Live Entertainment:
- Live Music Performers
- Art Show
- Horticulture Show
- Japanese Cultural Show
- Trade Show
- Youth Festival performances
- Sammy’s Fun Zone
- Food Vendors
- Marketplace Vendor